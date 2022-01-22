CHAMPAIGN — Olympic medalists. A Pro Football Hall of Famer. College Football Hall of Famers. A two-time World Series champion. NCAA and Big Ten champions. Long-time administrative leaders.
Those are among the list of accomplishments for the newest members of the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame. The Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 28-member Class of 2021 on Saturday morning.
"It was important for us to have continuity with our Hall of Fame classes despite the disruption caused by the pandemic the last two years," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "Every outstanding member of this class is deserving of inclusion in our Athletics Hall of Fame, even though their time at Illinois concluded long ago, before many of the modern and welcome advances we enjoy in college athletics today. By naming this unique Class of 2021, we are able to honor their legacies appropriately, while moving forward quickly to the Class of 2022 with a more traditional representation of Fighting Illini legends."
The 2021 class, all of whom made their contributions to Illinois athletics in the first half of the 20th century, includes:
➜ Matt Bullock: Athletics Trainer (1916-47), Equipment Manager (1913-46)
➜ Caton Cobb: Gymnastics (1941-42)
➜ John Depler: Football (1918-20)
➜ Walter "Hoot" Evers: Baseball (1940), Basketball (1940), Track & Field (1940)
➜ Paul Fina: Gymnastics (1939-41)
➜ Horatio Fitch: Track & Field (1922-23)
➜ Charles Flachmann: Swimming (1933-35)
➜ Bill Hapac: Basketball (1938-40), Baseball (1938-40)
➜ Harold "Hek" Kenney: Wrestling (1924-26), Wrestling Coach (1929-43; 1946-47)
➜ Dan Kinsey: Track & Field (1924-25)
➜ Ed Lindberg: Track & Field (1906-09)
➜ Justa Lindgren: Football (1898-1901); Football Coach (1904-43)
➜ Carl Lundgren: Baseball (1900-1902), Football (1899-1900), Baseball Coach (1921-34)
➜ Bart Macomber: Football (1914-16)
➜ Jim McMillen: Football (1921-23), Wrestling (1923-24)
➜ Tim O'Connell: Tennis (1926-28)
➜ Paul Prehn: Wrestling Coach (1921-28)
➜ Hartley Price: Gymnastics Coach (1930-48), Soccer Coach (1927-33)
➜ Hugh "Shorty" Ray: Baseball (1905-06), Basketball captain (1906); Pro Football Hall of Fame
➜ Claude Rothgeb: Football (1900, 1902-04), Baseball (1904-05), Track & Field (1902-05)
➜ Allen Sapora: Wrestling (1936-38)
➜ Bernie Shively: Football (1924-26), Wrestling (1926-27), Track & Field (1925-27)
➜ Jack Smiley: Basketball (1942-43, 47)
➜ Ralph "Ruff" Silverstein: Wrestling (1935-37)
➜ Michael Tobin: Sports Information Director (1922-44)
➜ Bill Vosburgh: Swimming (1911-13)
➜ Kenneth "Tug" Wilson: Track & Field (1918-20), Basketball (1919-20), Big Ten Commissioner (1945-61)
➜ Ray Woods: Basketball (1915-17)
Because all 28 members of the 2021 class were selected posthumously, Illinois will not hold a traditional induction ceremony, but will instead have a special ceremony to honor them at the Illini's men's basketball game against Penn State on March 3 at State Farm Center in Champaign.
The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced this spring and inducted the weekend of September 23-24. Bret Bielema's Illinois football team will host Chattanooga in its nonconference finale as part of Hall of Fame weekend.