CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has spent the past three weeks on the cusp of the Associated Press Top 25. That includes two weeks as, nominally, the No. 26 team in the nation. The first among “others receiving votes.”
Two Big Ten wins last week — plus some losses among the ranked teams — was the push Illinois (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten) needed to get back in the AP Top 25 on Monday as the No. 25 team. It’s the Illini’s first time ranked since the Nov. 22 poll.
Illinois has won nine of its last 10 games, with the only loss coming to a now top 10 Arizona team by four points. One of two teams unbeaten in Big Ten play along with Michigan State, the Illini have notched six top 100 wins since losing on back-to-back Mondays in November to Marquette (by one point without Kofi Cockburn) and Cincinnati (by a still hard to defend 20 points).
Newly re-ranked, Illinois will continue Big Ten play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Nebraska. The Illini are also scheduled to play Michigan at 8 p.m. Friday at State Farm Center, but the Wolverines are currently in a COVID-19 pause that has cost them two postponements already.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s ballot
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. UCLA
4. Arizona
5. Auburn
6. LSU
7. Purdue
8. Duke
9. Kansas
10. USC
11. Michigan State
12. Xavier
13. Wisconsin
14. Houston
15. Iowa State
16. Texas Tech
17. Miami
18. Illinois
19. Villanova
20. Ohio State
21. Providence
22. Seton Hall
23. Texas
24. Kentucky
25. Colorado State