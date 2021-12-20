bkbUIm st franPA
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) reacts to an aggressive play by Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) during an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois put together its most efficient offensive performance of the 2021-22 season Saturday in blowing out St. Francis (Pa.) 108-48. It was picture perfect offense sans Andre Curbelo. A double-double from Kofi Cockburn and a program record 18 made three-pointers.

Was that blowout win the sole reason the Illini jumped back into the Associated Press Top 25? Unlikely given the opponent, but the boost it gave Brad Underwood's squad in the advanced metrics certainly helped. So did losses by teams toward the bottom of last week's poll like UConn and Arkansas.

So Illinois (8-3) will head into Wednesday's Braggin' Rights game against Missouri as the No. X team in the country.

The Illini's résumé as the 2021 portion of the season comes to an end includes four wins against top 100 KenPom teams and zero losses outside the top 100. Six wins in their last seven, with the only loss coming to a top 10 Arizona team, also helps.

Saturday's blowout bumped Illinois to 13th in KenPom thanks to an offense that now ranks 11th in adjusted efficiency after shooting 65.5 percent overall, 52.9 percent from three-point range and 80 percent at the free throw line. Even with preseason bias eliminated from their advanced metrics in Bart Torvik's numbers, the Illini rank 19th nationally with the ninth-ranked offense.

Illinois was one of XXX Big Ten teams ranked Monday. Purdue continues to lead the way at No. 2, while XXXXX.

 Beat writer Scott Richey's ballot

1. Baylor

2. Purdue

3. Arizona

4. Duke

5. Gonzaga

6. UCLA

7. Kansas

8. Iowa State

9. Xavier

10. Ohio State

11. Seton Hall

12. Alabama

13. USC

14. LSU

15. Auburn

16. Colorado State

17. Michigan State

18. Texas

19. Kentucky

20. Providence

21. Wisconsin

22. Houston

23. San Francisco

24. Minnesota

25. Illinois

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

