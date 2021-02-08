CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is back in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since early December after the new poll dropped late Monday morning. The Illini moved up six spots to No. 6 after beating both Indiana and Wisconsin last week.
Illinois (13-5, 9-3 Big Ten) is on a four-game winning streak and has won eight of its last 10 games. Half of the most recent streak were wins against other ranked teams in Iowa and Wisconsin.
The Illini would have had another chance this week, but Thursday’s game at Michigan has been postponed. Unless the Big Ten shifts the schedule, Illinois won’t return to action until a Feb. 16 home game against Northwestern.
Illinois was one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25. Michigan moved up to No. 3 despite not playing for two weeks, while No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Iowa, No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 24 Purdue and No. 25 Rutgers rounded out the conference’s ranked teams.
Scott Richey’s ballot
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Ohio State
4. Villanova
5. Michigan
6. Illinois
7. Texas Tech
8. Missouri
9. Virginia
10. Houston
11. Oklahoma
12. Texas
13. West Virginia
14. Alabama
15. USC
16. Tennessee
17. Creighton
18. Iowa
19. Virginia Tech
20. Wisconsin
21. Oklahoma State
22. Florida
23. Florida State
24. Rutgers
25. Xavier