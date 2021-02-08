ui wisconsin
Buy Now

Illinois bench celebrates a three point basket in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is back in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since early December after the new poll dropped late Monday morning. The Illini moved up six spots to No. 6 after beating both Indiana and Wisconsin last week.

Illinois (13-5, 9-3 Big Ten) is on a four-game winning streak and has won eight of its last 10 games. Half of the most recent streak were wins against other ranked teams in Iowa and Wisconsin.

The Illini would have had another chance this week, but Thursday’s game at Michigan has been postponed. Unless the Big Ten shifts the schedule, Illinois won’t return to action until a Feb. 16 home game against Northwestern.

Illinois was one of seven Big Ten teams ranked in this week’s AP Top 25. Michigan moved up to No. 3 despite not playing for two weeks, while No. 4 Ohio State, No. 15 Iowa, No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 24 Purdue and No. 25 Rutgers rounded out the conference’s ranked teams.

Scott Richey’s ballot

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Ohio State

4. Villanova

5. Michigan

6. Illinois

7. Texas Tech

8. Missouri

9. Virginia

10. Houston

11. Oklahoma

12. Texas

13. West Virginia

14. Alabama

15. USC

16. Tennessee

17. Creighton

18. Iowa

19. Virginia Tech

20. Wisconsin

21. Oklahoma State

22. Florida

23. Florida State

24. Rutgers

25. Xavier

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos