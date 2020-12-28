UI indiana

Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) in a time out in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

CHAMPAIGN — A perfect 2-0 holiday week with wins at Penn State and against Indiana saw Illinois climb three spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday to No. 15.

The Illini (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten) jumped three spots from last week after falling to a season-low 18th. The wins against Penn State and Indiana and other losses in the top 25 helped Brad Underwood's team get back into the top 15.

Illinois was one of nine ranked Big Ten teams in Monday's new poll. Wisconsin is ranked the highest at No. 6, while Iowa managed stay in the top 10 at No. 10 despite its loss to Minnesota. Also ranked were No. 14 Rutgers, No. 16 Michigan, No. 17 Michigan State, No. 19 Northwestern, No. 21 Minnesota and No. 25 Ohio State. The Gophers and Wildcats made their AP Top 25 debut.

Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Houston

5. Tennessee

6. Villanova

7. Texas

8. Wisconsin

9. West Virginia

10. Missouri

11. Creighton

12. Texas Tech

13. Rutgers

14. Illinois

15. Minnesota

16. Iowa

17. Northwestern

18. Florida State

19. Michigan State

20. Virginia

21. Virginia Tech

22. Xavier

23. San Diego State

24. Duke

25. Saint Louis

