CHAMPAIGN — A brand-new indoor practice facility.
Some brand-new technology to work with in sorting out potential starters.
But the standard veteran Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb has for his program is nothing new entering the 2023 season, with practices underway on the UI campus now.
The Illini’s youth and experience are expected to battle for a number of tightly contested positions before the team opens the new campaign at 11 a.m. against Youngstown State on Feb. 17 in Winston-Salem, N.C., the first of a 51-game regular season schedule Illinois will contend with during the ensuing three months.
“Offensively we’ve got a ton of new faces,” Hartleb said. “There’s a lot of positions open, I would say, and when I say that, sometimes you look around and you feel like things are open because you don’t have good people.
“I feel like we have good players that will be able to be very productive for us.”
Trio of leaders
Entering his 18th season as the Illini’s coach and his 33rd season on the Illinois coaching staff, Hartleb has three All-Big Ten honorees from 2022 back leading the way in 2023.
Branden Comia, Danny Doligale and Cam McDonald headline the Illini roster as the team vies for its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2019. Comia and McDonald earned All-Big Ten Second-Team honors while Doligale clinched a spot on the third team.
The trio will anchor an Illini offense that ranked third in the conference with a .290 batting average in 2022 while also ranking fifth in hits (390) and fourth in extra-base hits (125).
“Those guys have given us some really good at-bats and quality things from an offensive standpoint over time,” Hartleb said. “The thing we really need to have them do is just be themselves and not try to do too much ... they just need to play the game, they need to relax, enjoy themselves and play hard and so we’ll keep those things simple.”
McDonald posted a team-high .363 batting average in 2022 and was second on the team with seven home runs, a mark that trailed only Jacob Campbell’s eight home runs.
“My expectations are to continue to get better each day,” said McDonald, who compiled a team-high 59 RBI last spring. “Our end goal is obviously to go to Omaha, but right now, we’re just going day-by-day and trying to get better each day. We don’t get days back if we have a bad day, so just keep stacking days.”
He reached base in an Illinois record 63 consecutive games, and he broke the previous benchmark of 57 when he hit an RBI single in an 11-2 home loss to Nebraska on May 14.
“My goal last year going into the season was to be present every single day, and I think I did a great job,” said McDonald, who has seen time in his Illinois career in the outfield and infield. “Obviously, there were days where I didn’t play that well, but I always felt like I was there and locked in. There weren’t days where I took a day off.”
Doligale, an outfielder, and Comia, who has seen time at second base, shortstop and third base in his first four seasons, notched averages of .340 and .322, respectively, finishing third and fourth in that category last season.
Comia added another seven home runs and 50 RBI while Doligale swiped a team-best 18 bases on 19 attempts.
“I just try to be myself and hit balls hard and get on base as much as possible,” Doligale said. “For me, it’s just get on base as much as I can and steal bases and create havoc and play great defense.
“I think that other guys have their own ways of creating their own value, so I think we have a good group of talent that could mix great. So I think it’s going to be a good mix.”
On the mound
Illinois’ pitching staff returns eight of its top nine arms from 2022 in terms of innings pitched, with the departures of Cole Kirschsieper and Ryan Kutt clearing space for Riley Gowens to helm the group.
Gowens’ 13 starts trailed only Kirschsieper’s 15 in 2022, with the 6-foot-3, 220-pound righthander Gowens posting a 5-4 record with a 4.86 ERA in 66 innings of work.
“I think we’re going to have a really electric staff when it comes to closing and punching guys out,” Gowens said. “I think when it comes to a role player standpoint, if we get some guys who haven’t pitched a ton to step up this year, I think we’re going to be in a really, really good spot to help the team.”
New facility a game-changer
Hartleb and his assistants — Adam Christ, Mark Allen and Curt Courtwright — will have a trove of data to sift through as they sort out the starters.
The team moved into the Susan and Clint Atkins Baseball Training Center in the fall, an $8 million facility with a full infield that can be divided into multiple different arrangements for individual hitting and pitching drills.
Technology is abundant throughout the 26,000-square-foot building, which is similar to the Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center that also opened last fall for the Illini softball team.
The space features portable TrackMan systems and software from HitTrax, Rapsodo, Edgertronics and Spiideo.
“The one thing I’ll say about the technology and the analytics, (it’s) a lot of great information and we’ll use it to help our players and to learn more,” Hartleb said. “I think we have to be careful how we use it because I think you can freeze players up, so all of the information is for the coaches and some of it is for the players.”
Players have around-the-clock access to the facility.
“That’s the nicest part about it is that it’s ours,” Gowens said. “We can use it every single day, that’s nice, but you also have nets that you can bring down to long toss, you have mounds at your disposal 24/7. You can come in here and you can run, you can do anything you want, which is really the biggest part.”
Scheduling matters
After Illinois opens its season against Youngstown State on Feb. 17, it will stay in Winston-Salem for two more days to play the Penguins again and host Wake Forest twice.
From there, the Illini will tackle road series at Southern Mississippi (Feb. 24-26), Sam Houston (March 3-5) and Coastal Carolina (March 10-12) before hosting their first home game against Indiana State on March 14 at Illinois Field.
A standalone game against the Sycamores leads to four more nonconference games in mid-March: a three-game home series against Southern Illinois (March 17-19) before a standalone game at Bradley on March 21 in Peoria.
Wake Forest and Southern Miss both landed inside the top 20 of Collegiate Baseball’s Fabulous 50 preseason poll, with the Demon Deacons at No. 10 and the Golden Eagles at No. 18. Sam Houston and Indiana State received votes.
“I like playing good people,” Hartleb said. “It makes you elevate. The thing that you have to have mentality-wise is, you have one or two types of players. You have a bunch of players look around and say ‘Well, these guys are ranked,’ or ‘You know what, we’re going out there and they have to beat us.’
“That’s the mentality we have to grow.”
Big plans this spring
Illinois opens Big Ten play with a three-game series at Nebraska from March 24-26. A Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri follows on March 28 before a series with defending conference champion Michigan at Illinois Field takes place March 31-April 2.
“This is going to sound bad, but with COVID and having, basically five- and six-year guys, normally I’ve had a great feel for other teams and where they’re at with things, but between the COVID years and the transfer portal, I don’t know,” Hartleb said. “Every year is completely new, so it’ll be tough. Every team has gotten better over time. There aren’t any gimme weekends like there used to be early in my career. It’s going to be an absolute battle.”
Maryland, the only other Big Ten school to qualify for the NCAA tournament in 2022 besides Michigan, does not appear on Illinois’ regular-season schedule, which concludes with a nonconference series against Tennessee-Martin from May 18-20. The back half of the Illini’s schedule does, however, feature a heavy concentration of games at Illinois Field. The Illini have three homestands of four or more games, with the longest being a seven-game stretch against Indiana, Eastern Illinois, Minnesota and Bradley from April 14-25.
With an experienced group back, several players were underclassmen back in 2019 for the Illini’s last NCAA tournament trip. But they’re not content to spend June back home again after finishing 31-22 and losing its only two games at the Big Ten tournament.
“My senior class has been together for a while,” Gowens said. “I think the only thing we’re looking forward to now is making on-field memories. We were close last year in the regular season, and fell up just short in Big Ten play.
“So I think you leave the season with a Big Ten championship, Big Ten tournament championship, regional appearance, super regional appearance. That’s really all we’re looking forward to right now.”