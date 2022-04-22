Success in the Big Ten has followed the Illinois baseball team this spring. Dan Hartleb’s program will try to keep the trend intact on Friday night when Maryland comes to town, with both teams still having realistic shots at a league title. But before the first pitch is thrown at Illinois Field, Sports Editor Matt Daniels dives into some of the noteworthy numbers for the Illini:
10-2
Big Ten record for the second-place Illini. Only Rutgers at 11-1 is ahead in the 13-team standings.
9-13
Nonconference record for the Illini, a key reason why they started this week at No. 64 in the RPI.
45
Consecutive games right fielder Cam McDonald has reached base, the second-best streak in program history.
495
Career wins Hartleb has at Illinois. He only needs 24 more to pass Lee Eilbracht for most in program history.
2
Wins in two games (Purdue and Northwestern) wearing new baby-blue home uniforms on Sunday.
.361
Team-best batting average McDonald has produced this season, good enough for eighth in the Big Ten entering Friday.
2.75
ERA of Illini ace Cole Kirschsieper. The left-hander starts Friday and is 4-2 with 57 strikeouts.
10
Consecutive scoreless innings thrown by right-hander Riley Gowens, who starts on Sunday for Illinois.
267
Strikeouts by the Illini pitching staff, which is 144 fewer than Big Ten leader Indiana and ranks 13th in the conference.
802
Fans, on average, who have attendeded the 11 home games so far this season at Illinois Field.
1,781
Fans who showed up last Saturday for the best crowd of the season, an 11-6 win against Northwestern.
30
Wins 24th-ranked Maryland, currently in third place in the Big Ten, has racked up this season ahead of its trip to Champaign.