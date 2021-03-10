The Big Ten tournament is in its 24th season, counting last year’s canceled event. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look back at Illinois’ tournament runs:
2020, Indianapolis
A resurgent Illinois team earned a double bye by winning five of its last six for a top-four Big Ten finish. A ticket straight to the quarterfinals. Except the tournament never got that far, canceled on its second day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
2019, Chicago
The record was already set. The Illini’s regular-season finale loss at Penn State was the record-setting (in a bad way) 20th of the season. Beating Northwestern in the opening round only forestalled the inevitable end to the season, which Iowa provided the next day. By 21 points.
2018, New York
Not even a career-high 31 points from Kipper Nichols (and three other players in double figures) was enough for Illinois to be anything but one and done on the opening day of the tournament. Iowa was just as potent offensively in its 96-87 win at Madison Square Garden.
2017, Washington, D.C.
The less said about Illinois’ brief stay in the nation’s capital, the better. A Michigan team fresh off its plane sliding off the runway trying to make it to the tournament and wearing its practice jerseys handed the Illini a 75-55 beating in the second round. The John Groce era ended two days later.
2016, Indianapolis
Short-handed Minnesota provided no real challenge in Illinois’ opening round win at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Then Malcolm Hill provided the heroics in upsetting Iowa in the second round. That’s where the run ended. A deep Purdue team stopped the Illini cold, 89-58, in the quarters.
2015, Chicago
Losing 73-55 in the second round to Michigan was only a brief part of Illinois’ late collapse. Things started going bad in the second half of the regular-season finale at Purdue and continued into their NIT opener when Alabama ran roughshod over them.
2014, Indianapolis
Tracy Abrams came up huge in Illinois’ first-round win against Indiana with a game-high 25 points. He nearly did it again a day later. But Abrams’ floater as time expired hit the front of the rim and bounced off, giving Michigan a 64-63 win and a spot in the semifinals.
2013, Chicago
Brandon Paul’s last-second jumper helped Illinois eke out a two-point win against Minnesota in the first round. It also likely kept the Illini on the right side of the bubble, meaning Indiana’s quarterfinal thrashing didn’t hurt Illinois’ NCAA tournament chances.
2012, Indianapolis
The first-round loss to Iowa shouldn’t have been surprising. Illinois was in a free fall. Sporting a 15-3 record on Jan. 10 after beating Ohio State, the Illini lost 11 of the next 13. The early exit to the Hawkeyes cemented Bruce Weber’s exit.
2011, Indianapolis
A top-five finish in the regular season afforded Illinois a single bye and an automatic spot in the quarterfinals. That’s as far as the Illini got. They squandered an 11-point halftime lead and didn’t have an answer for Tim Hardaway Jr. in the second half in the loss to Michigan.
2010, Indianapolis
After beating Wisconsin in the quarterfinals, the Illini gave top-seeded Ohio State all it could handle in a double-overtime thriller. But fresh off hitting a 40-foot buzzer-beater against Michigan, Evan Turner scored 12 of his game-high 31 points after regulation to save Ohio State again.
2009, Indianapolis
Another semifinal appearance, another loss to the eventual champs. Mike Davis (22 points) led Illinois past Michigan in the quarterfinals, but Purdue’s frontcourt duo of JaJuan Johnson and Robbie Hummel (39 points and 16 rebounds combined) was too much a day later.
2008, Indianapolis
Saddled with the No. 10 seed after going 13-18, Illinois nearly pulled off the improbable. Wins against Penn State, Purdue and Minnesota (by a combined 12 points) got the Illini to the title game before No. 1 seed Wisconsin prevailed 61-48.
2007, Chicago
Illinois got progressively less productive offensively during its tourney run at the United Center. A 66-60 opening-round win against Penn State. Then a 58-54 overtime victory in the quarterfinals against Indiana. Then just 41 points in a 12-point loss to Wisconsin in the semis.
2006, Indianapolis
It was a bit of surprise early exit for Illinois in a 61-56 quarterfinals loss to Michigan State. The battle of former Proviso East teammates went to the Spartans. Shannon Brown put up 14 points compared to just five points for Dee Brown.
2005, Chicago
The eventual NCAA tournament runners-up had no trouble with Northwestern in the quarterfinals in a 17-point win. Minnesota didn’t go away so easily in the semis (a six-point victory), but all was well in a grind-it-out, 54-43 title-game victory against Wisconsin.
2004, Indianapolis
A pair of double-digit victories (Indiana, Michigan) helped Illinois reach the title game for the second of what would be three straight years. A 29-point game from Devin Harris was the difference-maker, though, in Wisconsin’s 70-53 title game win.
2003, Chicago
The Illini’s first tournament title almost never happened. They had to fend off a persistent Indiana in the semis, with the Hoosiers scoring 51 second-half points to erase a 16-point halftime deficit. There was less drama in the title game — a 72-59 win against Ohio State.
2002, Indianapolis
Minnesota wasn’t much of an obstacle in the quarterfinals. Cory Bradford’s game-high 25 points and four teammates in double figures made quick work of the Gophers. The semifinals were a different story, Ohio State pulling out a 94-88 victory.
2001, Chicago
Illinois’ eventual Elite Eight team bowed out in the semifinals. A balanced offense meant a rather straightforward quarterfinal win against Purdue. The same balance — just much, much less of it — was a problem in a 58-56 semifinal loss to Indiana.
2000, Chicago
Can’t blame Illinois for falling short in the championship game after beating Indiana (72-69) and Penn State (94-84) to get there. The Illini found out what the rest of the country would soon. Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves & Co. were a problem.
1999, Chicago
The 11th-seeded Illini nearly pulled off four wins in four days, dispatching Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio State to reach the championship game. Cory Bradford got hot from deep, but a ridiculously talented Michigan State team won 67-50.
1998, Chicago
The inaugural event included a run to the semis. Kevin Turner dropped 24 in the quarters vs. Wisconsin, but then the Illini offense went dormant. They shot just 36 percent overall and 15 percent from three in a 68-47 semifinals loss to Purdue.