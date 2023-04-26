CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. entered the transfer portal Wednesday, per multiple reports. ESPN's Pete Thamel was first.
Hart played the last two seasons at Illinois after starting his college career at North Carolina State. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound linebacker started his stint with the Illini with a bang, earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Bednarik Award National Player of the Week honors after totaling 1 1/2 tackles for a loss and a 41-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the 2021 season-opening win against Nebraska.
Hart also suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter of that game and missed the remainder of the 2021 season after needing surgery. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native returned for the 2022 season and split reps at linebacker with Tarique Barnes and Isaac Darkangelo. Hart finished last season with 22 tackles, including 1 1/2 tackles for loss and 1/2 sack in 12 games.
Hart's departure marks the second Illinois linebacker to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Illini coach Bret Bielema announced in March that Shammond Cooper was leaving the team, and the former four-star recruit out of St. Louis officially hit the portal earlier this month when the second transfer window opened.
That leaves Barnes as the most experienced linebacker on the Illinois roster with Hart leaving and Darkangelo exhausting his eligibility. The Illini will likely turn to Dylan Rosiek or Kenenna Odeluga. Both were redshirt freshmen in 2022.
Rosiek played in all 13 games last season mostly on special teams and had eight tackles, including one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hurry. Odeluga was used primarily in third down pass rushing situations and finished the 2022 season with eight tackles, including 3 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.
Also in the mix at linebacker could be James Kreutz, who played in three games in 2022 as a true freshman and redshirted. The younger brother of Illinois offensive lineman Josh Kreutz and son of former NFL Pro Bowl center Olin Kreutz was the Illini's defensive scout team player of the year.