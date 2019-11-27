CHAMPAIGN — One down, one to go.
Illinois volleyball entered the final week of the regular season almost assuredly needing a pair of wins against Northwestern to put its best foot forward for an NCAA tournament berth. The Illini took care of business Wednesday night in front of a Thanksgiving Eve Huff Hall crowd of 2,591 with a 25-18, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18 victory.
Still, the emotions of Senior Night and the understanding that winning out is probably a necessity meant an extra set was needed to finish off the Wildcats after a strong start.
"We tried to cruise it in to the end there, and we know that’s not case in our conference," Illinois coach Chris Tamas said. "Northwestern’s been playing great ball the last couple weeks, so hat’s off to them, too. That’s part of the blessing and curse of being in this conference like I tell you guys all the time.
"I usually call it the luxury of being in the conference. You can’t take a day off or a set off. The team knows that, and it was just a chance to refocus."
Illinois (16-12, 11-8 Big Ten) was able to hit the reset button after losing the third set. The Illini went to senior outside hitter Jacqueline Quade early in the fourth set, and, like she has done throughout her career, the Fort Wayne, Ind., native delivered.
Quade finished with her ninth double-double of the season, leading Illinois with 20 kills and 11 digs against Northwestern (13-18, 4-15).
"It seems like we were pressing a little bit, which is going to happen when things like that are on the line," Quade said. "I think it’s just another thing to learn from when we get them again on Saturday. Just be aware of it.
"You don’t want to go to five with anyone really, but especially a good team that’s playing like they have nothing to lose. Closing out the fourth was definitely really important for us."
Quade tried not to think about the fact Wednesday's match was her last at Huff Hall while she played against Northwestern. It was a hit or miss proposition at times. Fellow senior Ashlyn Fleming, who had 12 kills and nine blocks, said talking about the emotions of Senior Night during the team's serve-and-pass workout earlier Wednesday helped.
"We knew all that was going on," Fleming said. "It was like, ‘It’s OK to have all these emotions, but we kind of just have to stick with each other and let them out so we don’t keep them bottled up and then overcompensating and doing too much.’
"I think there were some points where Jac and I would kind of look at each other and be like, ‘No, we can’t do this right now. We still have a game to keep playing.’ It was something that was in the back of your mind, but something that we wanted to wait and do after the game was over and appreciate it after we had gotten the job done."
Illinois' ability to bounce back from its third set letdown is something Tamas said could serve his team well in postseason action should the Illini get the NCAA tournament berth he expects. Beating Northwestern again at 7 p.m. Saturday in Evanston, though, is still an important part of that particular equation.
"I think the strengths of our game are really good," Tamas said. "Our serving’s good. Our passing has been great. If we can keep our distribution even, I put us at any shot against anyone out there. ... I like those chances when you get in tournament play where it’s do or die. We’re used to do or die every single night and every single set we step on the court."