CHAMPAIGN — The combination of a top 10 win against Iowa and plenty of losses from the rest of last week’s ranked teams — 13 in total — meant a significant jump up the rankings Monday for Illinois. The Illini (11-5, 7-3 Big Ten) climbed seven spots to No. 12 with the latest Associated Press Top 25 dropping late Monday morning.
Illinois was one of six Big Ten teams ranked this week. Michigan, which is in the midst of a two-week COVID-19 pause and hasn’t played since Jan. 22 held steady at No. 4, while Ohio State made its own six-spot move up the rankings to No. 7.
The rest of the Big Ten’s ranked teams included No. 8 Iowa (down just a single spot after losing to Illinois, No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 24 Purdue. The Boilermakers beat Minnesota on Saturday and essentially replaced the Gophers, who slipped out of the top 25 and into receiving votes territory.
Illinois will put its spot just outside the top 10 on the line with an 8 p.m. Tuesday game at Indiana. The Illini beat the Hoosiers (9-7, 4-5) in a 69-60 game at State Farm Center on Dec. 26.
Scott Richey's ballot
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Houston
5. Michigan
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Creighton
9. Texas
10. Illinois
11. Iowa
12. Virginia Tech
13. Virginia
14. Alabama
15. Florida
16. Tennessee
17. West Virginia
18. Texas Tech
19. Purdue
20. Missouri
21. Wisconsin
22. UCLA
23. Florida State
24. Xavier
25. St. Bonaventure