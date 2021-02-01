UIiowa
Illinois guard Adam Miller (44) passes to Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) past Iowa's guard Tony Perkins (11) in their NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Friday, January 29, 2021.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — The combination of a top 10 win against Iowa and plenty of losses from the rest of last week’s ranked teams — 13 in total — meant a significant jump up the rankings Monday for Illinois. The Illini (11-5, 7-3 Big Ten) climbed seven spots to No. 12 with the latest Associated Press Top 25 dropping late Monday morning.

Illinois was one of six Big Ten teams ranked this week. Michigan, which is in the midst of a two-week COVID-19 pause and hasn’t played since Jan. 22 held steady at No. 4, while Ohio State made its own six-spot move up the rankings to No. 7.

The rest of the Big Ten’s ranked teams included No. 8 Iowa (down just a single spot after losing to Illinois, No. 19 Wisconsin and No. 24 Purdue. The Boilermakers beat Minnesota on Saturday and essentially replaced the Gophers, who slipped out of the top 25 and into receiving votes territory.

Illinois will put its spot just outside the top 10 on the line with an 8 p.m. Tuesday game at Indiana. The Illini beat the Hoosiers (9-7, 4-5) in a 69-60 game at State Farm Center on Dec. 26.

Scott Richey's ballot

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Houston

5. Michigan

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Creighton

9. Texas

10. Illinois

11. Iowa

12. Virginia Tech

13. Virginia

14. Alabama

15. Florida

16. Tennessee

17. West Virginia

18. Texas Tech

19. Purdue

20. Missouri

21. Wisconsin

22. UCLA

23. Florida State

24. Xavier

25. St. Bonaventure

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

