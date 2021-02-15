Ayo Dosunmu Nebraska

Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu vies for a loose ball with Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo during Friday night’s game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. Dosunmu helped the sixth-ranked Illini pull out a 77-72 overtime win with a game-high 31 points to go along with six assists, four steals and three rebounds.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was at least going to hold serve in the Associated Press Top 25 after Ayo Dosunmu helped the Illini avoid an upset Friday night at Nebraska. Villanova losing by 16 at Creighton on Saturday, though, opened the door for a small jump in the poll.

And that's exactly what happened. Illinois (14-5, 10-3 Big Ten) moved up one spot to No. 5 when this week's AP Top 25 was released late Monday morning. 

Illinois was one of five Big Ten teams ranked Monday and the third of three in the top five. The conference is still led by No. 3 Michigan in the AP Top 25, with Ohio State also holding steady at No. 4. A pair of wins last week saw Iowa climb to No. 11, while Wisconsin remained at No. 21 after last week's split (beat Nebraska, lost to Michigan).

Scott Richey's ballot

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Illinois

6. Virginia

7. Houston

8. Creighton

9. Villanova

10. Oklahoma

11. Texas

12. Alabama

13. USC

14. West Virginia

15. Texas Tech

16. Iowa

17. Florida State

18. Arkansas

19. Virginia Tech

20. Tennessee

21. Missouri

22. Florida

23. Kansas

24. LSU

25. Oregon

