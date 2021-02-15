CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was at least going to hold serve in the Associated Press Top 25 after Ayo Dosunmu helped the Illini avoid an upset Friday night at Nebraska. Villanova losing by 16 at Creighton on Saturday, though, opened the door for a small jump in the poll.
And that's exactly what happened. Illinois (14-5, 10-3 Big Ten) moved up one spot to No. 5 when this week's AP Top 25 was released late Monday morning.
Illinois was one of five Big Ten teams ranked Monday and the third of three in the top five. The conference is still led by No. 3 Michigan in the AP Top 25, with Ohio State also holding steady at No. 4. A pair of wins last week saw Iowa climb to No. 11, while Wisconsin remained at No. 21 after last week's split (beat Nebraska, lost to Michigan).
Scott Richey's ballot
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Illinois
6. Virginia
7. Houston
8. Creighton
9. Villanova
10. Oklahoma
11. Texas
12. Alabama
13. USC
14. West Virginia
15. Texas Tech
16. Iowa
17. Florida State
18. Arkansas
19. Virginia Tech
20. Tennessee
21. Missouri
22. Florida
23. Kansas
24. LSU
25. Oregon