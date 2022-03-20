PITTSBURGH — Friday night’s scare against Chattanooga clearly hasn’t robbed Illinois men’s basketball of its sense of swagger or purpose or confidence in the NCAA tournament.
Certainly not for Andre Curbelo.
The Illinois sophomore point guard casually munched on his NCAA-provided chicken sandwich at the same time teammates Kofi Cockburn and Da’Monte Williams fielded questions at the start of Saturday afternoon’s post-practice press conference. Curbelo was at ease on the podium at PPG Paints Arena.
Enough so that he had to ask a question of his own.
“Are you typing without looking?” Curbelo asked one of the reporters in the room.
An answer in the affirmative amazed Curbelo. Cockburn was equally impressed.
The fourth-seeded Illini (23-9) didn’t display any outward nerves the day before facing fifth-seeded Houston (30-5) at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in a South Region second-round game with a spot in the Sweet 16 and a trip to San Antonio next week on the line. Barely eking out a 54-53 first-round win against Chattanooga on Friday night was fine. The alternative wouldn’t have been.
“It was different (Saturday),” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I think it was, I don’t want to say relieved, but there was a sense of joy (Friday) night. I think we felt a little bit different (Saturday). I don’t know how to describe that, but again, it was good to get that one by us.”
Illinois adjourned to its team hotel following Friday night’s win. A one-point victory was enough. They gathered in their temporary meeting room on the second floor of the Renaissance in downtown Pittsburgh and watched Houston beat UAB 82-68 before flipping around to the rest of Friday night’s late tournament games.
“(Friday) night wasn’t the prettiest game, so like we’ve been saying, we’ve been just enjoying that we won,” Curbelo said. “We go on to the next one. We got back to the hotel, off our feet, watched a little bit of the Houston game. We just got out of practice and now just preparing for our next game. Next game mentality.”
More is riding on this next game. Most of these Illini are well aware of how it feels to come one win shy of the Sweet 16. Those feelings have lingered for a year. Probably the only way last year’s second-round loss to Loyola Chicago can be overwritten in their memories is with some redemption Sunday in Pittsburgh.
“Last year, that’s definitely one of the main reasons it’s in my mind every year,” Cockburn said about the Sweet 16. “It’s reflecting on that feeling and not wanting to have that feeling ever again — especially for the guys that aren’t going to be here next year. Let’s send this off the right way. Let’s come out with a different approach, a different mentality, making sure that guys aren’t flat.
“That’s how we lost to Loyola. We were flat, weren’t as aggressive. Just making sure everybody understands the reality that this could be the last game we’re playing.”
Getting through Friday’s scare against Chattanooga — a legitimate scare with the Mocs building a 20-6 lead in the first half and leading 40-29 early in the second half — has eased some of the tension. Clearing that first hurdle doesn’t always mean a successful NCAA tournament run, but no matter the result, a win can be a confidence booster.
“When you’re playing the first game in a tournament that’s so important, a lot of times you get anxious,” Cockburn said. “You get nervous. It’s the reality. You have higher seeds losing the whole week before and you see that happening. You’re definitely all over the place and your mind is everywhere. You’re really trying to get this one, and sometimes, you’re not as composed as you should be.
“But I think getting past that first one is really important because like I said, it gets you the opportunity to settle down and be like, ‘OK, we’re on to the next one. We got that first game. We know the balls, we know the rims.’ Now, it’s just about going out there and trying to get another one to get to the Sweet 16.”
What Underwood is looking for Sunday against Houston is what Illinois was missing against Chattanooga. The Illini coach thought his team played tentatively and played not wanting to make any mistakes.
“You can’t do that,” Underwood said. “We could not play any worse offensively, and to find a way to win a game, especially being down 20-6, is a pretty gratifying feeling. I think the one thing that’s out there is you want them to have fun, and you try to keep instilling that, and to go play loose, go play with your hair on fire and just cut loose.
“It’s a player’s game, and we’ve got good players. We need to be able to go out and show that off, and I thought we were tentative (Friday), and that’s not us.”