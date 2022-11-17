CHAMPAIGN — Illinois climbed to the top of the defensive mountain this season with a group that stayed remarkably injury-free for the two-month stretch that delivered six consecutive victories.
It was mostly the same group on the field for every scenario. That continuity can’t be discounted when it comes to the Illini’s rise as one of the top defenses in the country.
Injuries caught up with the Illinois defense in the last two games. Cornerback after cornerback after cornerback went down. Devon Witherspoon is still the anchor on one side of the field, but his counterpart has changed several times in the last two weeks as the injuries have mounted.
Illinois will be without Taz Nicholson and Terrell Jennings at cornerback Saturday at No. 3 Michigan. Maybe Tyler Strain, too, as he was still in concussion protocol earlier this week. That leaves a combination of Quan Martin and Xavier Scott playing opposite Witherspoon. Martin in the base 3-4 package and Scott, a true freshman, when the Illini shift to five defensive backs and return Martin to nickelback.
“Because of how thin we had just got from a week ago after the Michigan State game, we did practice some guys at different spots just in case,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “And just in case happened. (Coach Bret Bielema) is one of the best in the business at foreshadowing and making sure you have your bases covered. It’s always ‘What if?’ and what could happen. Are you prepared for that?
“Because of the way our program is structured, we were able to get some guys some reps at some spots that they don’t typically play in just in case scenarios. I’ll be damned if just in case didn’t happen, and it happened early.”
Scott’s first significant playing time this season wasn’t without its miscues. A defensive pass interference call here. A blown coverage there that led to a Purdue touchdown. But those plays didn’t change the confidence the Illinois defensive staff has in the Riviera Beach, Fla., native.
“The plays that he didn’t make, he was right there,” Walters said. “That’s a true freshman going out there and battling in a big game. He gained a lot of experience and grew up a little bit. He was obviously hurting after the game. That’s just the kind of competitor he is and the kind of standard we set for ourselves in that locker room.”
Illinois cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry said Scott has a “Spoon-like mentality” on the field when it comes to his approach. That was part of what the Illini staff saw from the freshman defensive back in the months since he arrived on campus that boosted their confidence in playing him.
“At that position, you have to play with elite-level confidence,” Henry said. “He doesn’t let plays bother him. He can get beat in the game, and it’s like it never happened. He’s still going to have that aggressive mentality and aggressive approach.
“That kid has everything you want in a player. When Strain went down, he had that look in the eye like, ‘I’m ready.’ I’ve been around enough really good players to know I can just look in a player’s eye and tell if they’re ready to rock and roll.”
Sydney Brown knows a thing or two about being thrown in the fire as a freshman. That was his reality in 2018 when he started 10 games split between safety and nickelback. Brown got an up-close look at Scott the last several months, as the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder spent most of the season as Martin’s backup.
“He’s smart and talented and has the skills to play,” Brown said. “He has the versatility to play corner and safety — kind of in the slot there — and I’m excited for him. ... It’s about seizing the moment, one, knowing that the coaches are preparing you the right way to be successful on the field. Then just trusting your ability. You wouldn’t be in that point unless they trusted you to go out there and make those players. Xavier’s a talented kid, and I trust him.”