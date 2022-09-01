0
As in zero touchdowns allowed in a 38-6 win against Wyoming. It was the first time an Illinois defense held an opponent without a touchdown since the 52-3 season-opening victory against Murray State in 2016 during Lovie Smith’s first year. Bill Cubit’s 2015 team did the same against Kent State.
30
Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just 5 of 20 passes for 30 yards and threw an interception against the Illini defense. Illinois previously held three other opponents to fewer than 30 passing yards since 2000. The Illini only won one of those games — a 44-0 rout of Charleston Southern in 2012.
182
The 182 total yards of offense Illinois allowed was the sixth fewest in the last two decades. The stingiest single-game performance since 2000 belongs to the 2011 defense, which gave up 96 yards in a 56-3 win against South Dakota State. Trulon Henry’s pick six gave him more points than the Jackrabbits.
1 of 12
Wyoming managed just a single third down conversion in 12 tries Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and it didn’t come until the first-string defense had gotten comfortable on the sideline and the backups were in the game. It was the lowest conversion rate Walters’ defense has allowed since Maryland went 2 of 10 in 2021.