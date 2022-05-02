CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman announced Monday afternoon that, barring an unforeseen change, the university will discontinue its efforts to pursue adding men's ice hockey.
“After more than five years of extensive evaluation and intense effort to generate interest and support," Whitman said in a statement, "we have determined that it is not viable to bring Division I men’s ice hockey to the University of Illinois at this time."
The efforts started more than five years ago with a feasibility study conducted by College Hockey, Inc., in conjunction with the NHL and NHL Players Association, that concluded in March 2018 that Illinois would be a prime landing spot to add a college hockey team.
Whitman has said, since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, that the school was likely only a few months away from announcing the addition of the sport to the school's stable of sports.
But the pandemic changed all those plans.
"Since we began our exploration of hockey years ago, meaningful landscape changes have pushed us to this unfortunate conclusion," Whitman said. "We have stated repeatedly that we would not advance the hockey project without a sound funding and financial plan. To date, we have been unable to generate the financial support necessary to greenlight the project — a concern that grew even more daunting through the pandemic, when we saw cost projections for the new facility increase by 30 percent.
"In addition, as has been well-documented, college athletics is now existing in an incredibly fluid, dynamic environment, including Alston awards, NIL and student-athlete employment rights. We are investing heavily in new benefits for student-athletes, which increases the marginal cost associated with any new sport offerings. Such intense disruption has created ambiguity about the future, and we believe it unwise for Illinois athletics to expand our sport model in such an uncertain environment."
Whitman said in April 2020 the university would pause the pursuit of hockey in the early days of the pandemic.
Last June, however, he said the idea would be revisited.
"I don’t want to put a timeline on when we may or may not have any additional information on that, other than just to say it remains a topic,” Whitman said last summer. “We had walked it so far down the road we can’t just walk away from it without at least reopening the conversation and seeing if it continues to make sense. We’ll see where that conversation goes over the next several months.”
In his lengthy statement on Monday announcing the decision to keep the UI at 19 sports, Whitman said another factor was addressing needs of volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics. Those current sports, who call Huff Hall home, were projected to occupy a potential downtown Champaign arena with men's hockey.
"As a result, we have delayed other potential investments in those sports while we continued our pursuit of hockey and the downtown facility it would require," Whitman said. "In recent months, as the odds of adding hockey have diminished, various opportunities to advance some of these other sports have developed. We are now choosing to pursue those opportunities, which effectively minimizes some of the intended value of the downtown facility to DIA."
Despite announcing men's hockey would not be coming to Illinois — the university actually had the sport for six seasons from 1938-43 before it was discontinued — in the near future, Whitman said the interest in hockey and the opportunity for it to succeed at Illinois "is very real."
"You never say never in this business, and if the right opportunity were to present itself down the road, we would always be willing to reconsider," Whitman said. "That said, due to other programmatic priorities and needs, we can no longer allocate human and financial resources toward the ongoing pursuit of this project. My heart believes that we can support hockey, but my head tells me it is time to direct our attention elsewhere."