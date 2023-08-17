Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Illinois found itself on the wrong end of Wednesday night’s exhibition against Eastern Illinois, with the Panthers posting a 19-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-23 victory. Beat writer Scott Richey has a few observations from Huff Hall:
‘Scrappy’ Panthers
Illinois isn’t unfamiliar with EIU. The Illini and Panthers played in Charleston last season — the first match between the two programs since 2005 and first at Lantz Arena since 1995 — and also paired up in March for a spring match at Huff Hall. Illinois setter Brooke Mosher called the EIU defense “insane” after Wednesday’s match. “We’ve been playing them for the last couple years, and they’ve always been scrappy,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas added. “We tell the team, if we’re fortunate enough to make the (NCAA) tournament, it’s a lot like the teams you’re going to play in the first couple rounds.”
Not yet at full strength
The Illini played without freshman outside hitter Taylor de Boer (illness) and junior starting libero Caroline Barnes (undisclosed injury). Tamas said Barnes took a “little bump” in practice, but isn’t expected to miss much time. Adjusting to both absences, though, created a scenario where Tamas cycled through most of his rotation options. Columbia transfer Vanessa Pan and freshman Lily Barry split libero duties in the four-set loss. Kayla Burbage was next up at outside hitter, and Sophie Stephenson also saw time there later in the match.
Both Sarah Bingham and Gabby Dean played at middle blocker and opposite. There were also a couple instances where Mosher was swinging from the right side — once with Bianca May setting in the back row and one, brief rotation with Maya Imoto-Eakin setting in the front row. “We threw kind of the kitchen sink at everything we were trying to do,” Tamas said. “We wanted to see how certain players responded in certain moments and what we could utilize this season.”
Passing is one of few positives
Tamas was pleased with how his team passed in Wednesday’s exhibition even with Pan and Barry getting some unexpected time at libero. Barry was passing, as they say, nails early in the match, which set up Mosher to more easily connect with middle blockers Kennedy Collins and Cari Bohm in the attack.
The freshman defensive specialist also made several big-time defensive plays, including a highlight reel-worthy diving, one-handed dig in the first set. “She is a lot like me, and I love that about her,” Illinois outside hitter Raina Terry said about Barry, her roommate. “I feel like in past years we maybe lacked a little bit of fire, and she brings the fire out in me.” The passing was less on point as the match progressed, and an uptick in errors didn’t help Illinois’ cause. “I know we’re an aggressive serving team, but certain spots I didn’t like where we made our errors,” Tamas said. “That’s the way it goes, and we have to take everything as a learning lesson.”