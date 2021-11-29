CHAMPAIGN — A second loss in itself didn't guarantee Illinois would slip completely out of the Associated Press Top 25 when the new poll was announced late Monday morning.
The nature of that second loss? That's what mattered. Losing by 20 points to unranked Cincinnati, who then lost at home to an even more unranked Monmouth later in the week was certainly a blow to Illinois' résumé. The Illini were tops among teams receiving votes in a nominal No. 26 ranking.
Illinois (4-2) falling out of the AP Top 25 snaps a 23-week streak of being ranked. That now officially stands as tied for the seventh-longest streak in program history. The longest streak is 43 consecutive weeks from 1951-54.
The Illini will be back in action at 8 p.m. Monday against Notre Dame (3-2) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at State Farm Center. Illinois will likely be shorthanded again, with CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reporting that Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk are "highly unlikely" to play. Curbelo and Frazier are dealing with injuries, and Grandison and Bosmans-Verdonk are both dealing with illness.
Beat writer Scott Richey's ballot
1. Duke
2. Gonzaga
3. Purdue
4. Baylor
5. UCLA
6. Texas
7. Arizona
8. Kentucky
9. Kansas
10. Arkansas
11. Brigham Young
12. Villanova
13. Iowa State
14. Tennessee
15. Florida
16. Wisconsin
17. Seton Hall
18. Alabama
19. Memphis
20. Houston
21. Connecticut
22. Auburn
23. Indiana
24. Xavier
25. St. Bonaventure