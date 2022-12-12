CHAMPAIGN — The combination of beating then No. 2 Texas in New York and losing at home to unranked Penn State in Big Ten play added up to a slight drop in this week's Associated Press Top 25 for Illinois. The Illini were ranked No. 18 when the new poll was released late Monday morning.
Significant movement in the poll this week included a new No. 1 after Alabama upset Houston on Saturday. Purdue claimed the top spot, while Virginia, UConn and Tennessee also received at least one first place vote.
Four other Big Ten teams were ranked, including No. 14 Indiana, No. 20 Maryland, No. 22 Wisconsin and No. 23 Ohio State. Illinois (7-3, 0-2 Big Ten) will be back in action at 3 p.m. Saturday agianst Alabama A&M.