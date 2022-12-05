CHAMPAIGN — Pairing a blowout win against Syracuse in the final Big Ten/ACC Challenge with a close loss to Maryland in a ranked loss to start Big Ten play last week meant a small drop for Illinois to No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released late Monday morning.
Illinois (6-2) will get a chance to boost its resume Tuesday against No. 2 Texas (6-0) in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will be the fourth ranked matchup of the year for the Illini, who are 1-2 in those games so far after splitting against UCLA and Virginia at the Continental Tire Main Event last month in Las Vegas.
Four other Big Ten teams were ranked in Monday's latest poll, with No. 4 Purdue again leading the way. The other ranked Big Ten teams included No. 13 Maryland, No. 14 Indiana and No. 25 Ohio State.
There was no change at the top of the AP Top 25 with Houston holding on to the No. 1 spot for the second straight week. The Cougars received 37 first place votes. Texas, Virginia and Purdue also all received at least one first place vote.