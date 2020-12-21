CHAMPAIGN — Illinois stayed in the Associated Press Top 25 when the latest poll was released Monday, but the downward trend continued for the Illini following Sunday's loss at Rutgers.
Illinois (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten) now checks in at No. 18, falling in the poll for the third straight week. The Illini had then No. 19 Rutgers on the ropes in the first half and led by as many as 11 points before their propensity to foul (at least 25 fouls committed in the last three games) turned the tide in the second half along with the Scarlet Knights' offensive rebounding dominance.
Rutgers was a big riser in Monday's latest AP Top 25, jumping eight spots to No. 11. The Illini and Scarlet Knights are two of seven Big Ten teams currently ranked. Also appearing in this week's poll were No. 4 Iowa, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Ohio State.
Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Kansas
4. Houston
5. Iowa
6. Tennessee
7. West Virginia
8. Villanova
9. Texas
10. Wisconsin
11. Missouri
12. Rutgers
13. Michigan State
14. Virginia
15. Creighton
16. Florida State
17. Texas Tech
18. Richmond
19. Virginia Tech
20. Illinois
21. Xavier
22. San Diego State
23. Duke
24. North Carolina
25. Saint Louis