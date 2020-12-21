Ayo Dosunmu Trent Frazier Rutgers Illinois
Buy Now

Illinois guards Trent Frazier (left) and Ayo Dosunmu both reach for the ball during Sunday’s 91-88 loss at Rutgers. Frazier fouled out and Dosunmu had four fouls, as the Illini struggled to keep the Scarlet Knights off the free throw line during Illinois’ first Big Ten loss.

 Ben Solomon/Rutgers Athletics
Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois stayed in the Associated Press Top 25 when the latest poll was released Monday, but the downward trend continued for the Illini following Sunday's loss at Rutgers.

Illinois (5-3, 1-1 Big Ten) now checks in at No. 18, falling in the poll for the third straight week. The Illini had then No. 19 Rutgers on the ropes in the first half and led by as many as 11 points before their propensity to foul (at least 25 fouls committed in the last three games) turned the tide in the second half along with the Scarlet Knights' offensive rebounding dominance.

Rutgers was a big riser in Monday's latest AP Top 25, jumping eight spots to No. 11. The Illini and Scarlet Knights are two of seven Big Ten teams currently ranked. Also appearing in this week's poll were No. 4 Iowa, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 12 Michigan State, No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Ohio State.

Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Kansas

4. Houston

5. Iowa

6. Tennessee

7. West Virginia

8. Villanova

9. Texas

10. Wisconsin

11. Missouri

12. Rutgers

13. Michigan State

14. Virginia

15. Creighton

16. Florida State

17. Texas Tech

18. Richmond

19. Virginia Tech

20. Illinois

21. Xavier

22. San Diego State

23. Duke

24. North Carolina

25. Saint Louis

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos