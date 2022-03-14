CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ one-and-done stay in the Big Ten tournament meant a second straight week with a drop in the Associated Press Top 25. The Illini (22-9) fell three spots to No. 19 after losing to Indiana on Friday.
Illinois was ranked in all but six of the weekly polls this season. Consecutive losses to Marquette and Cincinnati dropped the Illini out of the AP Top 25 in late November, but they remained in the “others receiving votes” category until breaking back into the poll at No. 25 on Jan. 10.
Illinois’ ranking the last 10 weeks, though, has fluctuated greatly. The Illini climbed to as high as No. 12 on Feb. 14 after winning five of six games in what turned out to be a brutal Big Ten regular season. Monday’s ranking at No. 19 was the second lowest in that 10-week run.
Three other Big Ten teams were ranked in Monday’s AP Top 25. Purdue continued to be the league's top-ranked team, checking in at No. 10. Other ranked Big Ten teams included No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 16 Iowa.
Next up for Illinois is the NCAA tournament. The Illini earned the No. 4 seed in the South region and will play No. 13 seed Chattanooga at 5:50 p.m. Friday in Pittsburgh. The Mocs were both the Southern Conference regular season and tournament champions.
Beat writer Scott Richey's AP Top 25 ballot:
1. Gonzaga
2. Arizona
3. Villanova
4. Tennesse
5. Auburn
6. Baylor
7. Kentucky
8. Kansas
9. Duke
10. Providence
11. UCLA
12. Texas Tech
13. Arkansas
14. Purdue
15. Murray State
16. Wisconsin
17. Illinois
18. Iowa
19. UConn
20. Saint Mary’s
21. Boise State
22. Houston
23. Memphis
24. San Diego State
25. USC