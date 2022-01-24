Illinois Maryland Trent Frazier

Illinois guard Trent Frazier fights for a loose ball during Friday night's game at Maryland.
CHAMPAIGN — A week after rising eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25, Illinois fell seven to No. 24 when the latest poll was released late Monday morning.

A two-loss week precipitated the drop in the poll for the Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten). They lost in double overtime at home to a top 10 Purdue team and then lost by double figure on the road to unranked Maryland.

Illinois will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 10 Michigan State (15-3, 6-1) with a chance to earn a signature, resume-building victory. The Spartans moved into the top 10 this week after beating Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.

The other Big Ten teams ranked this week include No. 6 Purdue, No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 16 Ohio State. Indiana and Iowa were among the teams receiving votes.

Beat writer Scott Richey's ballot

1. Auburn

2. Gonzaga

3. Baylor

4. Arizona

5. Kansas

6. UCLA

7. Houston

8. Michigan State

9. Purdue

10. Duke

11. Wisconsin

12. Kentucky

13. Texas Tech

14. Providence

15. LSU

16. USC

17. Ohio State

18. UConn

19. Tennessee

20. Marquette

21. Villanova

22. Xavier

23. Iowa State

24. Florida State

25. Boise State

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

