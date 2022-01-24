CHAMPAIGN — A week after rising eight spots in the Associated Press Top 25, Illinois fell seven to No. 24 when the latest poll was released late Monday morning.
A two-loss week precipitated the drop in the poll for the Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten). They lost in double overtime at home to a top 10 Purdue team and then lost by double figure on the road to unranked Maryland.
Illinois will be back in action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 10 Michigan State (15-3, 6-1) with a chance to earn a signature, resume-building victory. The Spartans moved into the top 10 this week after beating Wisconsin in Madison, Wis.
The other Big Ten teams ranked this week include No. 6 Purdue, No. 11 Wisconsin and No. 16 Ohio State. Indiana and Iowa were among the teams receiving votes.
