The only official game on the 2020-21 Illinois men’s basketball schedule is a Dec. 8 date at Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Not a bad starting point. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down that intriguing matchup and the other 13 in this year’s challenge:
1. Illinois at Duke
The last time Illinois beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium, it snapped a 95-game home nonconference winning streak for the Blue Devils. Duke’s current streak isn’t quite as formidable — it’s just four games — but an Illini win could be just as meaningful this season if both teams are, as expected, ranked in the top 10 come tipoff.
2. Michigan State at Virginia
Which now-eligible Hauser brother will make a bigger impact? The early leader in the clubhouse is Sam, who might be able to punch up the Virginia offense just enough to make it a decent counterpoint to the Cavaliers’ oppressive defense. Younger brother, Joey, could be poised for his own breakout season at Michigan State, as well.
3. Louisville at Wisconsin
The history between Louisville and Wisconsin isn’t a long one. Somehow they’ve played only once. The Badgers should have the upper hand this time around in terms of experience since they’re basically running it back after last year’s Big Ten title, but graduate transfer Carlik Jones, plus a strong sophomore class, makes for a dangerous Louisville team.
4. Indiana at Florida State
Not many teams got the best of Florida State last season. Indiana was one of the Seminoles’ five loses and delivered a crushing 80-64 victory at Assembly Hall. Florida State has home-court advantage this time and likely the best player on the court in freshman Scottie Barnes, who is the latest versatile, athletic wing to land in Tallahassee, Fla.
5. North Carolina at Iowa
North Carolina could enter the 2020-21 season ranked, but it will be based almost entirely on adding the No. 2 recruiting class in the country and not last year’s 14-19 disaster. Iowa, meanwhile, returns nearly every pivotal player from its rotation, including likely unanimous national preseason player of the year Luka Garza.
6. Syracuse at Rutgers
Even in a pandemic-altered season, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim is still managing not to have a lengthy road trip for this particular game. Heading elsewhere, though, might have been a better option than going to Piscataway, N.J. Rutgers is basically running it back behind Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr. after last year’s breakout 20-win season. New Orange guard Alan Griffin knows what’s up.
7. Purdue at Miami
Somehow, Miami guard Chris Lykes is only just a senior, still around ready to terrorize teams should he get on a heater. He’s got some help, too, with six other returning starters/rotation players and the addition of five-star freshman wing Earl Timberlake. Purdue will counter with a veteran team, albeit one still with some production question marks.
8. North Carolina State at Michigan
A healthy Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner starting his sophomore season like he ended his freshman campaign gives Michigan a leg up with two legitimate wing threats. As they go, so might the Wolverines. The same might be true for N.C. State and its inside-out duo of Devon Daniels and D.J. Funderburk.
9. Ohio State at Notre Dame
The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish both head into the 2020-21 season in a state of realignment after losing centerpiece big men Kaleb Wesson and John Mooney, respectively. Ohio State is in a better starting point, though, with the return of Duane Washington Jr. and E.J. Liddell, plus what a healthy Harvard grad transfer Seth Towns could bring.
10. Maryland at Clemson
Good news arrived this week for Maryland with Boston College transfer guard Jairus Hamilton receiving immediate eligibility. It’s going to be an “all hands on deck” type season for the Terrapins after losing both Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith. Clemson has sunk back to the middle of the ACC, but does have an interesting duo in Aamir Simms and Al-Amir Dawes.
11. Penn State at Virginia Tech
Penn State was already facing an uphill climb in a post-Lamar Stevens/Mike Watkins world. Pat Chambers’ resignation simply made it steeper, as turmoil heading into the season is less than ideal. Virginia Tech is putting its hopes on playing multiple freshmen last year paying off now. Of course, that won’t include new Memphis standout Landers Nolley.
12. Pittsburgh at Northwestern
The best storyline for this game has nothing to do with any of the players that might see the court. At this point, though, neither Pittsburgh’s Jeff Capel nor Northwestern’s Chris Collins — teammates at Duke in the mid-1990s and a combined 314-246 as head coaches — are looking like the heir apparent for whenever Mike Krzyzewski steps down at Duke.
13. Boston College at Minnesota
Boston College can thank a coaching change and roster churn at Wake Forest for not being projected as the worst team in the ACC. Of course, 14th in a 15-team league isn’t all that much better. Minnesota’s not exactly in a wholly better position, though. Marcus Carr’s return was huge, but depth is, once again, an issue for the Gophers.
14. Georgia Tech at Nebraska
Fred Hoiberg’s first complete overhaul of the Nebraska roster delivered a 7-25 record last season. The Cornhuskers will again have double-digit newcomers on the court in 2020-21 counting last year’s sit-out transfers. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech continues to putter along under Josh Pastner, but the Yellow Jackets were at least above .500 in the ACC last season.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).