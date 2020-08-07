CHAMPAIGN — It’s basically a consensus at this point.
Ballots for the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll aren’t due for two-plus months (if the schedule remains the same), but Illinois will apparently head into the 2020-21 college basketball season as a top-10 team.
Multiple national writers have Brad Underwood’s Illini ranked that high.
A major departure from the start of his first three seasons leading the orange and blue.
It would also be Illinois’ first preseason ranking of any kind since the 2010-11 team started off at No. 13 and, if the “too early” projections hold true, the first time in the top 10 for the Illini since the 2004-05 squad checked in at No. 6. Expectations for this Illinois basketball team soared when first Ayo Dosunmu and then Kofi Cockburn announced on consecutive days last weekend they would, in fact, be returning for the 2020-21 season.
“Expectations can be a little bit dangerous, but I think the one thing we’re excited about is our culture, our talent, is meeting the goals and expectations that I had when I came here,” Underwood said. “The rankings stuff, that’s all fluff. That’s stuff for the fans. The rest of it, I love where we’re at.”
Where Illinois is at is the top of the Big Ten. Plenty of company at the top, of course, with both Iowa and Wisconsin potential top-10 teams. Don’t forget Michigan State either. Underwood is high on Michigan and Rutgers, too.
Crowded or not, Illinois has asserted itself as one of the Big Ten title favorites ahead of the upcoming season. It’s a preseason expectation a bit foreign to the Illini. Last year’s team certainly outpaced its own early projections, turning 21 losses a season prior into 21 wins and just a game out of turning the Big Ten title into a four-way share.
“Starting off the season, it’s much different than these last two years,” Dosunmu said. “Where we’re at now, we’re the ones being hunted. There’s going to be a lot of media. There’s going to be a lot notoriety. There’s going to be a lot of people showing love to us.
“We deserve it, but it’s a different kind of target on our back now. It’s about coming and competing every night. The Big Ten’s the deepest conference in the world. The last two years we’ve been hunting. Now we’re the marked man and the one with the bounty on our backs.”
Handling those elevated expectations is imperative. Underwood said they don’t bother him, and his goal is to make sure they don’t bother his team.
“I think the one thing that happens is you’ve got to tune out all the outside noise,” the Illini coach said. “I like guys who have a little brazen attitude and a little swagger about them. To me, that’s important, but there is a difference between being a hunter and being the hunted. You’ve got to stay hungry. You’ve got to stay challenged.
“That’s what’s changed for us. We’ll work through that. I’ve got a good amount of experience doing that. We’ll stay very dialed in and very focused. Instead of thinking we’re good, we’re going to show everybody by working hard.”
The 2019-20 season was Underwood’s first with a ranked team as head coach. Illinois finished the year at No. 21 and spent eight total weeks in the AP Top 25. Underwood’s previous two Illini teams didn’t sniff the rankings, Oklahoma State hovered just outside the top 25 a few weeks in 2016-17 and his Stephen F. Austin teams won a lot of games but never wound up ranked.
That’s not to say Underwood doesn’t have experience with a team getting top 10 preseason expectations. He was an assistant coach under Frank Martin at Kansas State when the Wildcats entered the 2010-11 season ranked third in the country.
“Even though we won some games early, that team struggled a little bit,” Underwood said. Kansas State ultimately went 23-11 that year and lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament. “We played Duke early in a battle of two top five teams, and of course that was before Kyrie (Irving) got hurt, and they got us. We knew we had to make some changes.”
Underwood said he won’t be afraid to make changes this season at Illinois should the necessity arise. That he has an experienced team — buoyed by the return of Dosunmu and Cockburn — might alleviate that need. Continuity, he said, would be a strength.
“When you bring these two guys back, it kind of reminds me of some old-school basketball teams at the collegiate level where you get a lot of guys back,” Underwood said. “Then you do add three or four talented young freshmen. The knowing — knowing what’s it’s like to go on the road, knowing what it’s like to play in big games — that excites me.
“We’ll play on that a little more. I do know this. We’ve got to be tougher than we ever have been. We’ve got to execute better than we ever have been. Now, consistency becomes first and foremost because every night out, we’re going to be that team with a bullseye on our back. Everybody is going to be out there to try to beat us. Great teams handle that piece of it. We’re going to strive for that from day one.”