CHAMPAIGN — A smattering of boos from a sparse Memorial Stadium crowd followed Illinois off Zuppke Field and into the tunnel to the locker room at halftime of Saturday’s game against Charlotte.
The 49ers were leading 14-10, and their late first-half touchdown set up a potential double dip since they’d also get the ball at the start of the second half.
Illini fans were clearing getting a “same struggles, different day” vibe having witnessed four consecutive losses — including one to a different Conference USA opponent in Champaign — after the Week 0 win against Nebraska.
Chase Brown didn’t take long to change the mood inside Memorial Stadium.
The Illinois running back scored his first touchdown midway through the third quarter on a bruising 31-yard run and added another as time expired in the third on an 80-yard dash down the sideline. Those were the only points scored in the second half.
Brown’s career day — 26 carries for 257 yards and the two scores — delivered a 24-14 Illinois victory in front of an announced crowd of 30,559. The home fans had something to cheer about for the first time in more than a month.
First-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema? He wasn’t interested in making much of the 10-point victory that leaves him one win shy of 100 for his career.
“Coming into this program and into this opportunity, I didn’t come here to play Charlotte,” Bielema said during the opening statement that started his postgame press conference. “I came here to play and win Big Ten football games. I think as we take a step forward, it’s these baby steps along the way that will help us get there.”
It wasn’t the first time he downplayed the Illinois win on Saturday. Bielema liked how his offense controlled the clock with a Brown-led rushing attack and how his defense limited Charlotte in the second half and added a Keith Randolph interception to Kerby Joseph’s first-half fumble recovery.
But it was still just a Big Ten team like Illinois (2-4) getting a win against a Group of Five team like Charlotte (3-2). Finding sanctification with that accomplishment, Bielema said, would mean the program wasn’t in the right place.
“The formula, you kind of like it,” Bielema said before pivoting. “No disrespect, right? We’ve got to play Big Ten football. We’re not where we need to be yet, but it’s a step in the right direction. It’s definitely a positive result to have a win and to taste that, but there’s just so many things. … There’s just things that we have to be cleaner on because those are the kind of things against good opponents — even better competition — will bring you down.”
That Bielema went that direction after the game should not have surprised given his line of thinking going into Saturday’s game. He discussed earlier in the week how he felt about some of the comments made after Illinois’ Week 0 win against Nebraska. A few Illini players described beating the Cornhuskers as a statement game.
In a way, it was. Bielema made it a point to tell his team leading into that game that the teams that had won the Big Ten West the past several years had done so by beating divisional opponents at home.
Bielema didn’t come out directly and tell his team to parse its words a bit more carefully, but he also said he felt like they were too excited about an eight-point win that could have gone the other way just as easily.
That message got across to the Illinois players after the win against Charlotte. They more closely toed the company line, as it were.
Nice to get a win and snap a four-game losing streak? Sure. Did it mean anything more than that? Well …
“Getting a win is hard,” Randolph said. “Of course, you want to enjoy it, but it’s a 24-hour rule. OK, (Sunday), I might think about it a little bit, but our focus is going to be on Wisconsin. The win is great, but we’ve got to get more Big Ten wins.”
“A win is a win — that is true — but we’re definitely looking toward more of the Big Ten wins,” fifth-year offensive tackle Vederian Lowe added. “Charlotte was a great football team. All credit to them. But we’re definitely looking forward to the Big Ten wins.”
“We beat a nonconference opponent,” Brown finished. “I think what we did was expected.”
The Illinois players are at least counting on a better vibe in the Smith Center in the coming week as preparation turns toward the 2:30 p.m. Homecoming game against Wisconsin. A win — even if it was Charlotte — almost guarantees a better energy at the start of the week compared to what four straight losses provided.
“That’s huge,” Brown said. “The energy around the building is going to be new. When you’re in a four-game losing streak, it’s kind of hard to get out of that. … I think we matured (Saturday) as a team. I’m just happy we came out with the ‘W.’”