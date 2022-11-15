CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday by flipping East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson from Iowa State. Henderson previously committed to the Cyclones on July 1.
Henderson is the 19th overall commit for Illinois in the Class of 2023 and the fourth offensive lineman. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle joins Hutchinson C.C. (Kan.) three-star Dez’Mond Schuster, Wheaton St. Francis three-star TJ McMillen and Hun School (N.J.) three-star Zachary Aaamland as the Illini’s offensive linemen recruits in the 2023 class.
Henderson, who is also a three-star prospect, is a two-year starter at East St. Louis. The Flyers were the Class 6A state runners-up in 2021 and face Lemont in a Class 6A state semifinal on Saturday.
East St. Louis (10-2) boasts a stout offensive line with Henderson, four-star Alabama commit Miles McVay and three-star Arkansas commit Paris Patterson. The Flyers, who haven't lost to a team from the state of Illinois this season, have rushed for 2,945 yards this season and thrown for 2,015 more yards.
Henderson is the sixth-highest ranked recruit in Illinois' 2023 class, per 247Sports. He’s also the seventh in-state prospect to commit to the Illini along with Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athlete Kaden Feagin, McMillen, St. Rita edge rusher Pat Farrell, East St. Louis linebacker Antwon Hayden, Naperville North kicker David Olano and El Paso-Gridley punter Declan Duley. Henderson’s commitment bumped Illinois’ 2023 recruiting class to 48th nationally albeit still 11th in the Big Ten.