CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its 2023 recruiting class Monday evening with a commitment from three-star wide receiver Collin Dixon, flipping the Tallmadge (Ohio) standout from Wisconsin. The Illini were involved in Dixon's recruitment before he chose the Badgers and got back in the picture after the coaching staff shuffle in Madison, Wis.
Illinois is getting a productive offensive weapon in Dixon. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Division III All-Ohio wide receiver caught 88 passes for 1,493 yards and 19 touchdowns this fall. A two-way player for the Blue Devils (9-3) as a safety, Dixon also had 46 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one sack as a senior.
Dixon finished his high school career with 201 catches for 3,561 yards and 45 touchdowns offensively. He also had 143 tackles, 11 forced fumbles, six interceptions and five sacks defensively in his Tallmadge career.
Dixon is a consensus three-star recruit in the Class of 2023 and ranks as high as the No. 69 wide receiver per Rivals and the No. 41 athlete by On3. His addition to Illinois' next batch of recruits puts the Illini class at No. 6 in the Big Ten and No. 42 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Dixon is the third-highest ranked recruit in Illinois' 2023 class, per 247Sports, behind four-star Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond athlete (running back) Kaden Feagin and three-star West Orange (N.J.) safety Saboor Karriem.