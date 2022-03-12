INDIANAPOLIS — The frustration was plain on Trent Frazier’s face following his late-game turnover Friday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The same for Andre Curbelo after he missed yet another layup in the closing seconds.
Two plays Illinois needed to make. Two plays it didn’t. And then no shot for the Illini to defend their Big Ten tournament championship.
Brad Underwood said before his team left Champaign for Indianapolis that the Illini knew the score. There’d be no one to blame if they didn’t play hard enough.
The same applied to making layups. To making free throws. To taking care of the ball.
Illinois did none of those against Indiana and went home earlier than expected after a 65-63 loss to the Hoosiers.
“Coach said it best — layups and free throws,” Frazier said. “There’s nothing else I could think of that could change the outcome. You can’t miss easy layups, and we can’t miss free throws. It’s March, you know. We know it’s going to be a one-, two-possession game, and we didn’t come up with those easy plays. We need to get all the easy plays we can get, and we didn’t execute on those.”
Illinois made the two-hour trip east to Indianapolis banking on another three wins in three days performance. The goal was to win another Big Ten tournament title and raise another banner at State Farm Center.
“We were expecting to be here and we were expecting to win it all,” Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins said. “We all had a good feeling going in here, but obviously it didn’t happen. So, I mean, we’ve got to look ahead.”
Illinois’ focus had already turned by the time Underwood, Frazier and Hawkins made it to the postgame press conference.
It turns out going home empty-handed and earlier than anticipated from Indianapolis wasn’t all that serious from a big-picture perspective.
Underwood said he sees value in not playing Saturday and Sunday in Indianapolis. A lot of value, in fact.
“A ton,” Underwood said. “A ton. After winning this last year, a ton. We were an exhausted basketball team last year and more mentally than anything. I think it’s great to push the ‘refresh’ button. We came here to win it, we didn’t, but it’s not the end of the world.
“I don’t think Baylor won their conference tournament last year. I think UCLA got beat in theirs. They still found a way to make it to the Final Four. It will be refreshing to get a couple days away. And, no, we’re not playing another Big Ten team. I’m tired of this league right now.”
Looking forward to the NCAA tournament, of course, is all Illinois (22-9) can do. Indiana (20-12) played a part in sending the Illini home, but last year’s tournament champs didn’t help their own cause. Illinois was just 11 of 25 on layups and dunks, made just 15 of 23 free throws and committed half of its eight turnovers in the last 41/2 minutes of the game.
“There’s nothing we could do about this game besides learn from it and move on,” Frazier said. “I think a good thing is we know we’re going to be playing in March for the next month. I think the next step for us is just get back, regroup, start getting better and just prepare for Thursday or Friday and our next opponent. That’s just got to be our mindset.
“We’ve just got to wipe this out of the way, let it go and just prepare because, our goal is the Final Four. That’s what we’re trying to do, so we’ve got to move on.”