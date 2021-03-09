CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football has made clear its intention of having fans inside Memorial Stadium for the 2021 season.
The team announced Tuesday that new season tickets are on sale and that the season ticket renewal period has begun. The season ticket renewal deadline is April 19, student season tickets go on sale April 1 and single-game tickets go on sale at a to-be-determined date.
Bret Bielema's first Illini team boasts seven home games later this year: Aug. 28 against Nebraska, Sept. 4 against Texas-San Antonio, Sept. 18 against Maryland, Oct. 2 against Charlotte, Oct. 9 against Wisconsin, Oct. 30 against Rutgers and Nov. 27 against Northwestern.
A frequently asked questions page attached to Illinois' press release on this subject addresses the possibility that Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 restrictions might prevent Memorial Stadium from operating at full capacity during the 2021 season.
"Season ticket locations would be allocated in order of I FUND priority based on membership level and the priority points system," the page reads.
Additionally, should season ticket holders not be able to attend games — as they weren't during the 2020 campaign — they'll be given the option to credit their ticket payments to the 2022 season, donate their ticket payments to the I FUND or request a full refund. Those options were provided to season ticket holders last year as well.