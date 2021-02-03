CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football added a group of 14 during the Class of 2021 early signing period, with all of those athletes inking three days prior to Bret Bielema being hired as the Illini's new coach.
Wednesday brought about two more Class of 2021 signings, with running back Joshua McCray and linebacker Dwayne Johnson officially tying themselves to Bielema's program.
McCray verbally committed to Illinois on Jan. 5. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder out of Enterprise, Ala., holds three-star rankings from Rivals and 247sports. He amassed 1,819 all-purpose yards and 21 offensive touchdowns during his senior season.
Johnson gave his verbal commitment to the Illini on Jan. 18. The 6-3, 215-pounder — another three-star athlete via Rivals and 247sports — comes from South Gwinnett, Ga., and produced 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a blocked punt as a senior.
Bielema is slated to address his new signees at noon Wednesday via Zoom call.