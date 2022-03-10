CHAMPAIGN — One of Bret Bielema's assistant coaches on the Illinois football staff will take a temporary health-related leave from coaching, the Illini football program announced on Thursday afternoon.
Ben Miller, the Illini's special teams coordinator and tight ends coach, said he was diagnosed with colon cancer in early February.
"Although it is difficult to be away, I will be taking a temporary leave from coaching to focus on my health," Miller said in a statement released through the team. "I was diagnosed with colon cancer and have already undergone a successful surgery and will begin chemotherapy treatments soon."
Miller came to Illinois ahead of the 2021 season after Bielema hired him from Air Force after spending 14 seasons helping coach the Falcons.
"I will remain in communication and be involved with our staff and student-athletes as much as possible," Miller said. "Thank you to my wife, Meghan, my kids and my extended family for their strength and encouragement. I appreciate Coach Bielema, the staff, and the Illinois athletic department for all the incredible support. I cannot wait to return as soon as possible."