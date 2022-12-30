Staff writer Joey Wright breaks down Illinois’ bowl game history ahead of the Illini playing Mississippi State on Monday in Tampa:
20
The ReliaQuest Bowl is the 20th postseason game in Illinois football history and its first since a 35-20 loss to California in the 2019 Redbox Bowl. The Illini are 8-11 all-time in bowl games; their last win was a 20-14 victory against UCLA in the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.
6
Illinois’ six-point win against the Bruins on Dec. 31, 2011, was its slimmest margin of victory in any of its bowl wins. Nathan Scheelhaase completed 18 of 30 passing attempts for 139 yards, a touchdown and an interception and also led the team in rushing, gaining 110 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Terry Hawthorne added a 39-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter and the defense staved off a comeback effort late in the fourth quarter.
7
Seven of Illinois’ 20 bowl games have started with the letter “R.” That number includes five Rose Bowl appearances in 1947, 1952, 1964, 1984 and 2008 and a Redbox Bowl loss in 2019. The ReliaQuest Bowl, which was known as the Outback Bowl from 1996 until this year, marks the seventh.
2 & 3
Before it was known as the Outback Bowl, the ReliaQuest Bowl was the Hall of Fame Bowl from its inception in 1986 through 1995. The Illini appeared in the bowl once during this period, losing to Clemson 30-0 on Jan. 1, 1991. That game — the only time Illinois has been shut out in a bowl game — was its second bowl appearance in Florida after a 31-21 win against Virginia in the Citrus Bowl one year prior.
9
This is Illinois’ ninth bowl game to take place after the turn of the calendar year. Bowl games seem to mean a bit more at the the start of the new year, and it’s also the first time the Illini have had a season span two calendar years since 2007-08, when Ron Zook’s Illinois team suffered a 49-17 loss to Southern California in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2008.
15
The 2007 season was also the last time Illinois has been ranked in the final AP poll of the season, something that has a chance of happening when this year’s voters release their final ballots after the national championship game. A win against No. 24 Mississippi State would certainly help the Illini, who received 11 votes in the Week 15 poll.
63
llinois’ best offensive showing in a postseason game came on Dec. 30, 1999, when it downed Virginia 63-21 in the MicronPC.com Bowl. The notion of playing in a game named for computers just before the turn of the millennium inspired 611 yards of Illini offense, including 254 passing yards and two touchdowns from game MVP Kurt Kittner.
0
Illinois’ defense shined through on Dec. 31, 1994, when it blanked East Carolina in a 30-0 Liberty Bowl triumph. If Bret Bielema’s vaunted defense can hold the Bulldogs to seven points or fewer in defensive coordinator Aaron Henry’s debut, it would mark the fifth time the Illini have allowed fewer than eight points in a postseason game.
2
The closest bowl game in program history played out on Dec. 31, 1985, when Army handed Illinois a 31-29 loss in the Peach Bowl. The Black Knights and Illini combined for 863 yards of offense and Illinois had a chance to tie it in regulation after Jack Trudeau threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to David Williams; the ensuing two-point try failed, handing Army its second-ever bowl win.
0-3
Illinois has never beaten an SEC team in a bowl game. In what wound up being Bear Bryant’s final game, the Illini lost to Alabama, 21-15, in the 1982 Liberty Bowl on Dec. 29, 1982. Exactly six years later, Illinois’ season was ended by Florida in a 14-10 loss in the All-American Bowl. On Jan. 1, 2002, Illinois’ first BCS appearance was spoiled by LSU in a 47-34 loss in the Sugar Bowl.