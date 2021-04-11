Offensive coordinator TONY PETERSEN offers insight on how the quarterback situation at Illinois is shaping up and a few surprises from spring camp among other topics:
When you last spoke with us, you talked about getting quarterback Brandon Peters to be more vocal. How is that process progressing?
“It’s been going well. Brandon’s been making an effort to really just change himself a little bit on how he does things vocally right there, and we’re making some gradual steps there. Nothing happens overnight, but he appreciates the way I brought it up to him and what I saw from the outside looking in.”
You’ve talked with quarterback Isaiah Williams during spring ball about getting on top of the football. What does that mean?
“At times what Isaiah will do is get under the ball a little bit instead of getting on top of the football as he’s releasing it. ... If you don’t get on top of the football and get it to release off that outside edge of that pointer finger and get on top of it, you’ll see the ball take off on him a little bit and the nose will fly up when he’s throwing the football. ... The worst thing you can do as a quarterback is have a ball take off on you. We’ve been working hard on it. He had some really good throws in practice (Thursday), where he’s really worked on it.”
How do you weigh a quarterback’s mechanical struggles against him being able to lead the team on game day?
“All that matters is moving the brown ball down the field and getting in the end zone. That’s what I believe in, and I’m going to do everything I can to help them with their individual trade and throwing the football. But what I tell them all the time (is) ... whoever makes that brown ball go down the field the best without turning it over and gets in the end zone the most, they’re going to be the quarterback on Saturday.”
Have any players surprised you so far during spring practices?
“Brandon and Isaiah have both practiced really well. ... I’m very impressed with Donny (Navarro) at the wide-receiver position. ... Both of our tight ends (Daniel Barker and Luke Ford) have done a great job. ... We’ve got three running backs (Chase Brown, Chase Hayden and Reggie Love III) that are all making plays in there right now. Excited about all three of them.”