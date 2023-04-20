CHAMPAIGN — Pickerington North (Ohio) defensive lineman Angelo McCullom committed to Illinois on Thursday night. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound junior is the second commit in the Class of 2024 for the Illini, joining Mundelein offensive lineman Brandon Hansen.
I AM 100% COMMITTED🟠🔵‼️ #FamILLy #HTTO pic.twitter.com/3Cbr7PDNjt— Angelo McCullom (@AngeloMcCullom) April 21, 2023
McCullom is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and On3. The former has him ranked as the No. 83 defensive lineman in the country and No. 33 prospect out of Ohio. He chose Illinois over other offers from mostly Mid-American Conference programs. Pittsburgh was McCullom's only other Power Five offer, while Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and Western Michigan were also involved in his recruitment.
McCullom fits a position of need for Illinois after the 2023 season when starting defensive lineman Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph will likely enter the NFL draft. Depth up front defensively remains a work in progress for Illini coach Bret Bielema.
McCullom played in just five games in 2022 at Pickerington North. The Panthers finished the season 7-5, and McCullom was able to total 25 tackles, including 6 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks.
Illinois' class of two 2024 commits ranks 68th nationally, per 247Sports. Only Northwestern has fewer commits to date with one. Ohio State has both the top 2024 recruiting class in the Big Ten and the country with two five-star commits and eight four-stars.