CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Nebraska. That run of success has the Illini ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and has been followed by a run of recruiting wins in the Class of 2023.
A Monday commitment from Marquette (Mo.) edge rusher/defensive lineman Alex Bray was the third in five days for the Illini. Junior college offensive lineman Dez'Mond Schuster started it with his Thursday commitment, and the Illini also added three-star West Orange (N.J.) safety Saboor Karriem on Saturday.
Bray's recruitment ended in a hurry. He announced his offer from Illinois on Oct. 17 after visiting the weekend before. A week later he was committed. The Illini offer was just Bray's fourth from an FBS program and his only Power Five offer.
Other teams involved in Bray's recruitment included Kent State, Ohio, Eastern Michigan and New Mexico State at the FBS level. FCS programs Eastern Illinois, Indiana State, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Murray State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois and Western Illinois also offered. Bray is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports and is unranked by On3.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Bray has helped Marquette post an 8-1 record in the regular season. The Mustangs will play winless Cedar Hill (Mo.) Northwest in the MHSAA Class 6A District 1 quarterfinals Friday. Bray heads into the postseason with 30 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and one interception.
The addition of Bray gives Illinois 18 commitments in the Class of 2023. The Illini's class, which is still led by Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Kaden Feagin, ranks 12th in the Big Ten and 54th nationally. Feagin is still the only four-star recruit in the class.