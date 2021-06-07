Illinois football has already tapped into the Joliet Catholic program for a recruit in the Class of 2022.
Bret Brielema and his staff are at it again, though. Linebacker Malachi Hood verbally committed to the Illini on Monday, becoming the ninth prospect to pledge to Illinois. And the first on on the defensive side of the ball.
He is the second commit for Illinois from Joliet Catholic after running back Jordan Anderson did so in late April.
Hood is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect who is rated a three-star prospect, according to 247sports, but is unranked according to Rivals. He'll work with either linebackers coach Andy Buh or outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane when he arrives at Illinois.
Illinois is the only offer for Hood at the moment and he only got one from Illinois last Wednesday.
But he didn't waste long in picking his future college home, with other Big Ten schools like Northwestern, Purdue and Wisconsin showing interest.
Hood's commitment on Monday came after an official visit to Illinois this past weekend, a big weekend for Bielema and his staff in welcoming prospects to campus for the first time in their tenure.
In explaining his commitment, Hood thanked his parents, family, coaches and others before announcing his decision.
"Finally, I want to thank Coach Bielema, Coach Buh and Coach Kane for taking a chance on me, a choice they will not regret," Hood wrote. "With that being said, I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois."
Along with his high school teammate in Anderson, Hood joins Rochester wide receiver Hank Beatty, Brother Rice tight end Henry Boyer and Iroquois West offensive lineman Clayton Leonard as in-state commits in the 2022 class.
Quarterback Donovan Leary from Sicklerville, N.J., tight end Owen Anderson from Princeton, N.J., offensive lineman Joey Okla from Hartland, Wis., and offensive lineman Hunter Whitenack from New Carlisle, Ind., are also part of the Illini class that is ranked 27th in the country according to Rivals and 29th according to 247sports.
The nine commitments Illinois has right now is the most of any Big Ten West team.