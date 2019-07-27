In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.

The Illinois football program brought in a marquee piece to its Class of 2020 late Friday night when highly-coveted quarterback CJ Dixon committed to Lovie Smith and the Illini.

Dixon posted his commitment to his Twitter account, announcing his decision by having a photo of him in an Illinois uniform with his head bowed and the words ‘Committed,’ underneath.

Dixon, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect from Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., held a slew of impressive high-major offers before deciding to give Smith a four-star quarterback in his second straight class. Incoming freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams out of Trinity Catholic in St. Louis highlighted the Illini’s 2019 class and will start a competition among incoming Michigan transfer Brandon Peters and returnees Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor once training camp begins next Friday.

But on this Friday and into the weekend, Dixon is the headliner for the Illini. He is the first quarterback commit for Illinois in the 2020 class, picking Illinois over offers from Alabama, Baylor, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Ohio State and South Alabama. Both 247sports and Rivals.com list Dixon as a four-star prospect.

Dixon has yet to start a game in his high school career at Grayson, a program that went 10-3 last season and advanced to the Class 7A state quarterfinals last season. Dixon completed 24 of 41 passes for 309 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions last season, playing behind J’Kori Jones, who signed with Butler Community College in Kansas.

Dixon is the fifth commit for Illinois in the 2020 class, joining fellow four-star recruits in running back Reggie Lovie (Trinity Catholic) and receiver Jadon Thompson (Chicago Marist). Defensive tackle Quinton McCoy from Valerico, Fla., and offensive lineman Phifer Griffin from Monroe, N.C., are also committed.