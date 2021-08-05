Returning to form
Linebacker Tarique Barnes is ready to return to the Illinois defense’s starting lineup after a leg injury cut short his 2020 season, during which he amassed 25 tackles, 11/2 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception in just five games. “I took it one day at a time and kept my head on,” Barnes said of his recovery. “You’ve got to think about coming back before you can put everything before that.” Now completely recovered, Barnes is looking to take the next step with the help of new strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright. “Personally, I wanted a body change,” Barnes said. “(Wright) definitely helped me put more muscle on. I just feel myself getting in better shape.” The added size should allow Barnes to continue to play a big role within a defense that also includes standout linebackers Jake Hansen, Khalan Tolson and Calvin Hart Jr.
Fresh perspective
Another key cog in the Illinois linebacking corps is junior Tolson, who started in each of the first six games last season before suffering a leg injury. Thanks to his veteran status — he’s played 29 games in his first three seasons — the St. Petersburg, Fla., native has picked up new defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ system with ease. “I wouldn’t say there’s really been a change, just getting to know the playbook,” said Tolson, who contributed 39 tackles, six tackles for loss, 11/2 sacks and two forced fumbles last year. “Overall, I feel like the scheme that we’re running this year is going to fit us very well.” According to Tolson, the biggest change among the linebackers group this offseason has come off the field. “We’re understanding more outside of just the linebacker room,” Tolson said. “(The coaches) brought us different perspectives on how we think about life, and then just how life relates to football.”
HOME-Field ADVANTAGE
Illini fans remember where they were on Oct. 19, 2019. Memorial Stadium erupted when then-junior James McCourt kicked a 39-yard buzzer-beating field goal through the uprights for Illinois to shock sixth-ranked Wisconsin for a 24-23 victory on Homecoming Weekend. No moment from the coronavirus-impacted 2020 season could compare, leaving McCourt eager to kick in front of a home crowd again. “That’s definitely what was missing last year, having no fans,” McCourt said. “Having Illini Nation out there in Memorial Stadium definitely means a lot to all of us.” Just as exciting to McCourt is the chance to continue working with senior long snapper Ethan Tabel. “He’s proven himself in big games and big moments that he can snap the ball well,” McCourt said. “If I have confidence back there, I don’t even have to worry about the snap.”
Keep the good going
New special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Ben Miller is just as confident in McCourt. Miller spent the 2006 season as a graduate assistant at Illinois before serving in multiple roles on the staff at Air Force over the last 14 seasons. Most recently, he served as the Falcons’ special teams coordinator and running backs coach. For specialists like McCourt and punter Blake Hayes, the learning curve under Miller won’t be especially steep. “Maybe it’s a new verbiage, but they’re asked to do the same things that they’re good at,” Miller said. “So it’s just perfecting their skills.” Miller also inherits a tight end group that includes junior standout Daniel Barker and former four-star recruit Luke Ford. “It’s a very competitive group,” Miller said. “And that’s absolutely what you want to see out of the group.”
Joey Wright