Happy with Hansen
Linebackers coach Andy Buh is thrilled to have super-senior Jake Hansen back for his sixth year with the Illini. “He’s fun to coach,” Buh said of Hansen, who has been on the Illinois roster since 2016. “He’s seen a lot of football. … I love what he brings every day to the team. All of the great things about being around a veteran leader, he brings.” Aside from a knee injury that forced Hansen to miss the entire 2017 season, the Tarpon Springs, Fla., native has been a key cog for the Illini from the jump. Hansen tallied two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2020, and his 10 career forced fumbles ranks third on Illinois’ all-time list behind Simeon Rice (13) and Whitney Mercilus (11).
Winning transfersWhile the linebacker room is happy to have Hansen back, defensive backs coach Aaron Henry finds his own group stacked with transfers from winning programs. Specifically, senior Prather Hudson (from Georgia) and sophomore Eddie Smith (from Alabama) are expected to make an immediate contribution. Smith saw action in nine games with the Crimson Tide between 2018 and 2020, winning a national title in his final season in Tuscaloosa, Ala. “You’re talking about a guy who’s experienced,” Henry said of Smith. “He sees things before they happen. He’s teaching a lot of other guys in our room things like, ‘Hey, I’m looking at this guy split. This is what he does with his gloves when he’s running out of the huddle.’ So just little things like that.”
High standards for allWide receivers coach George McDonald offered a different perspective on the relationship between a head coach and his assistants. “This is the hardest that I’ve been pushed,” McDonald said. “Just as a program (coach Bret Bielema) is coaching us all. And it comes from the top down. He holds himself to a high standard. He expects that from his assistants, and then we expect it from our players.” McDonald, who played at Illinois from between 1994 and 1998, inherits a group of receivers that includes Notre Dame transfer Jafar Armstrong. Armstrong has shown a penchant for running the ball, as he was named to the 2019 watch list for the Doak Walker Award, annually given to the nation’s top running back. “The more you can do, the better you are,” McDonald said. “Jafar has a unique skill set, from his running-back ability (to) his receiver ability, so we’re really excited to figure out where he fits and try to use some of his talents.”
Breakout potentialTight end Luke Ford is used to high expectations. But the highest-ranked tight end in the 2018 recruiting class is looking to improve after catching only two passes for 15 yards in his first season with the Illini last year after the Carterville native transferred from Georgia and had to sit out the 2019 season. “He’s a phenomenal worker,” tight ends coach Ben Miller said. “More than anything, (it’s) just focus with him and the little details. He can be a great player if he wants to be, and (I’ll) kind of leave that up to him.”