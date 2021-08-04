Returning to Bielema
Junior running back Chase Hayden is no stranger to success under Bret Bielema. In 2017 — Bielema’s last season at Arkansas — the then-freshman rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns in 49 attempts. After spending a season at Eastern Carolina in 2020, the Memphis, Tenn., native jumped at the chance to reunite with his first college coach. “Once I saw he got the job (at Illinois), I didn’t even know who the running backs coach or anything was going to be,” Hayden said. “I just reached out to him and said, ‘I was coming.’” It’s been an easy transition to life as an Illini for Hayden, who credits a familiar scheme and the efforts of offensive coordinator Tony Petersen for allowing an easy acclimation to Illinois’ running backs room.
Comfort factor
When it comes to college football playing experience, defensive back Prather Hudson has more than most. The Georgia transfer redshirted during the 2016 season before playing myriad roles for the Bulldogs over the next four seasons. That veteran status will likely prove useful as he finishes out his six-year college career almost 700 miles away. “The new situation is different,” Hudson said. “You’ve got to be comfortable being uncomfortable. That’s the mantra that’s kind of instilled in what I’ve tried to do.” The Columbus, Ga., native was primarily a part of the special teams unit under Kirby Smart at Georgia, but he also collected 126 yards of total offense in various roles. How does he fit into the Illini’s plans? “Whatever helps the team,” Hudson said. “Special teams, defense, offense, whatever.”
Running into new territory
What’s been the biggest challenge in Isaiah Williams‘ much-anticipated shift from quarterback to wide receiver? Conditioning. “It’s constant running, all day,” Williams said with a laugh. “I used to get breaks during special teams, but now on special teams, you’re doing punts and punt returns. You’ve (always) got to do something.” Once the highest-ranked Illini quarterback recruit in over a decade, Williams has spent all summer redefining his craft. He’s built strong relationships with Bielema and Petersen, which he credits for making the move as smooth as can be. “It was just like, what can I do to make this team better?” Williams said of his thought process. “I could try to battle, or I could go to receiver and just make the team better.”
Staying at the peak
Blake Hayes and others in Illinois’ specialists unit have many reasons for optimism entering the 2021 campaign. Hayes finds himself on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, annually given to the best punter in the country. He also has spots on several All-Big Ten preseason teams. Not that the Melbourne, Australia, transplant puts too much stock into personal accolades. “They’re great and all, but I also see them as a punt team accomplishment,” Hayes said. “Any way we can improve, you’re constantly trying to be at the top.” Under new special teams coordinator Ben Miller, Hayes will look to improve upon his average of 43.76 yards per punt in 2020, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 27th among FBS punters. The four-year starter already holds Illini records for most punts and punt yardage.