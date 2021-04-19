CHAMPAIGN — Monday night's Orange and Blue Spring Game was a showcase for Bret Bielema's first Illinois football program.
But those weren't the only Illini athletes to receive appreciation from the limited number of fans who attended the festivities at Memorial Stadium.
Brad Underwood's Illinois men's basketball team was present for the exhibition and was recognized at halftime. A banner also was unfurled to celebrate the team's Big Ten tournament championship win last month.
As players were introduced over the public address system, they were greeted with varying volumes of applause.
Even with a recent NBA draft declaration, Ayo Dosunmu still garnered the loudest cheers. It also was announced that Dosunmu's number will be hung up in the State Farm Center rafters in the future.
"Hope you guys enjoy this," Dosunmu said while addressing the crowd. "We had a great time here. It was great making history here."
Underwood encouraged fans to purchase tickets as they're able moving forward, hinting the Illini are maintaining big goals despite the losses of Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn (NBA draft) and Adam Miller (transfer portal).
"This was a fun group to coach. ... I couldn't be prouder as a coach than to have these guys represent our university every single day," Underwood said. "One thing I will say: We're not done yet."
* * *
Bielema's entire coaching staff dotted the Zuppke Field sidelines in headsets Monday — something that wasn't guaranteed leading up to the spring game.
Bielema said the Illini aren't "quite there yet as a program" to permit some coaches to sit in the press box while others work on the field.
Offensive coordinator Tony Petersen, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters and special teams coordinator Ben Miller all will be on the field for a typical game day, Bielema said, while other coaches' locations will be determined on a case-by-case basis.
"There’s a part of me as a coach that you want your best eyes in the sky," Bielema said, "but if they’re also your best motivators or your best adjusters on the field on game day, then that’s got to be there."
Bielema said Illinois will go through workouts in which coaches are spread between the sidelines and press box prior to the Aug. 28 opener versus Nebraska.
"We’ll do that twice in the fall," Bielema said. "I want to have two of those before we hit the ground running."
* * *
The Illini's starting lineups Monday included five offensive linemen on the Orange Team and the remainder of active offensive linemen on the Blue Team.
Danville product Julian Pearl, Blake Jeresaty, Doug Kramer, Alex Pihlstrom and Vederian Lowe were the number ones for that position group. Bielema has said he wants guys who will play together during the season to be alongside one another as much as possible in other situations, though returning starting right tackle Alex Palczewski is a noticeable absence while recovering from offseason surgery.
The Blue Team contained offensive linemen Evan Kirts, Josh Plohr, Terry Zapf, Jordyn Slaughter, Brody Wisecarver, Ryan Ingold, Moses Okpala, Thomas Cronin, Phifer Griffin, Blaise Sparks, Brevyn Jones and Kevin Tyler. Of that group, only the junior Slaughter saw meaningful minutes last season.
Palczewski and Josh Gesky were in white jerseys, meaning they couldn't be physically involved in the game.
Bielema said his ideal number of offensive linemen he'd like to be able to get into any particular game is "eight for sure."
"Obviously, more than that would be great," Bielema said. "If you have three tackles going into a game, you feel pretty good. And then I think, in the interior core between center guard and guard, if you have five guys in that mix that feel very good ... there’s some flexibility in the numbers."
* * *
Bielema's Class of 2022 grew significantly in the days leading up to the spring game.
Already holding commitments from Oklahoma offensive guard Joey Okla and New Jersey quarterback Donovan Leary, Bielema added Indiana offensive tackle Hunter Whitenack last Friday, Rochester receiver Hank Beatty on Saturday and Iroquois West offensive guard Clayton Leonard on Sunday.
Beatty is that class' first in-state commit, while Leonard is its first athlete from The News-Gazette's coverage area.
"After talking with my family and coaches I’ve decided to further my academic and athletic career at in-state University of Illinois," Leonard wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot-4, 267-pound Leonard is a three-star recruit by 247sports and a two-star recruit by Rivals. He was offered by former Illini coach Lovie Smith's staff on Sept. 10, 2020, and re-offered by Bielema's staff on March 20.
Leonard also possesses offers from Central Michigan, Illinois State and Toledo. He will be the first Iroquois West product on an Illini football roster since Zach Gray between 2002 and 2005.
Though Bielema can't address specific recruits until they've signed a National Letter of Intent, he did speak about the recruiting front — specifically within the state — during his Saturday Zoom media availability.
"Recruiting, from when we’ve gotten here to where we are today, has been just a very, very positive thing for our staff," Bielema said. "I’ve said all along, for us to be the flagship of the state and for us to ... build this thing to sustain success, it’s going to have to start with the kids from Illinois."
Bielema also has said in the past that means more than scouting top-tier talent from the Chicagoland area. Snagging a pair of downstate commitments for the Class of 2022 is a significant step in that regard.
"The only times I’ve seen great organizations succeed for a long period of time is when they reflect the areas that they’re from," Bielema said. "So to be in here in Illinois and represent this state and the hardworking mentality of the people that make up this state ... is going to be very important."