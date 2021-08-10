HEALTH AND SAFETY
Illini offensive lineman Jordyn Slaughter announced via Twitter last week that he’d suffered a broken ankle and coach Bret Bielema said the Belleville native will likely miss the entire season. Beyond that, Illinois largely has stayed healthy through training camp thus far. “Nothing (injury-wise) in the long term,” Bielema said Monday after the Illini scrimmaged. “As of right now, there isn’t anybody that wouldn’t be available in the opener that reported to camp (besides Slaughter).” Fifth-year offensive lineman Vederian Lowe said injuries are something players can’t think about when they take the field. “We all know what this game’s capable of doing,” Lowe said. “We all know what it can do to you anytime you put this helmet on. ... So you have to give it your all every time you’re out there.”
A friend in the prosFormer Illini standout Kendrick Green participated in his first NFL preseason game last Thursday night, serving as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting center during a 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game. Lowe said he was unable to watch the game but expressed pride for what his former college offensive linemate already has achieved. Green, a Peoria native, was a third-round draft pick of the Steelers in late April after thriving last season en route to earning First Team All-Big Ten honors. “It means everything,” Lowe said. “Me and Kendrick were boys coming out ... when we were first here as freshmen to him now being where he is. I’m very proud of him. He worked his butt off to get to where he is, and he deserves every great thing that comes to him.”
THEY’VE GOT HARTCalvin Hart Jr.‘s involvement in April’s Orange and Blue Spring Game gave Illinois’ linebackers room a needed boost. The Illini at that time were without Tarique Barnes and Khalan Tolson while they recovered from injuries and also didn’t possess the services of Jake Hansen following his decision to leave the NFL draft pool. Now, the North Carolina State transfer is getting to see those three guys in action. “We have a great linebacker room,” Hart said. “We come in every day (and) we work hard pushing each other to be great.” Hart said it’s been challenging to adapt to a new linebackers room, but he’s also found the experience rewarding. “It takes time to grow close, but we have,” Hart said. “Since the spring we’ve just been growing closer and closer, so I’m excited to see what we do this year.”
Good impression SO FARIllinois’ receivers group has seen plenty of change since Bielema arrived last December. Some guys have departed, most notably Josh Imatorbhebhe for the NFL, where he’s a rookie with the Jaguars trying to make Jacksonville’s roster. Multiple athletes have joined the Illini pass-catching unit from other position groups, such as Isaiah Williams, Caleb Griffin and Marquez Beason. Then there’s first-year transfers like Keion Battle, Peyton Vining and Jafar Armstrong. Brian Hightower, a former transfer himself from Miami, offered a positive assessment of Armstrong when asked about the former Notre Dame athlete. “He works hard. He gives everything he’s got every play,” Hightower said. “He’s a smart kid. ... He’s explosive. He can run. So we really needed him.”
COLIN LIKAS