CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday and Thursday marked Illinois football’s first practices in pads since before the Redbox Bowl last December.
For graduate transfer defensive tackle Rod Perry, of course, they were his first padded practices ever with the Illini.
Perry’s own evaluation of his performance against the Illinois offensive line on the first day of padded practices?
“For me personally, I critique myself harshly,” the South Carolina State transfer said. “I don’t think I really did as best I could have the first day. It wasn’t terrible, but it could have been better. That’s just getting used to the whole process.”
Working against an Illinois offensive line featuring experienced interior linemen like Doug Kramer and Kendrick Green on a daily basis is part of the reason Perry wound up in Champaign.
“Definitely in the recruiting process I saw those guys had been together for a while,” Perry said. “I know they were experienced, and I knew it was going to make me better every day. Hopefully, I can make those guys better.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ return to practice briefly in August and again last month when the postponed season was picked back up was new for more than just the freshmen and incoming transfers. First-year assistant coaches Jimmy Lindsey and Al Davis missed out on spring practices, too.
Smith said he’s seen what he expected when he hired Lindsey away from Western Kentucky and Davis from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College.
“Before we actually took the field together, I knew about their knowledge,” Smith said. “I knew kind of how they would be as a coach. Both are technicians, know the game, are detailed and relate well to their players.”
Perry has worked with Davis, who was hired to coach Illinois’ defensive tackles.
“He’s been a real cool guy,” Perry said. “He’s been a big brother to me, but at the same time he’s ‘Coach Davis.’”
Smith split the defensive line responsibilities — Lindsey is in charge of the ends — after former defensive line coach Austin Clark left for a job with the Miami Dolphins.
The impetus to make that change in coaching structure, though, was based more on the roster turnover at both positions. Three defensive tackles and two ends from last year’s rotation (and all the starters) graduated.
“When you have one coach for two guys instead of one coach for four, I just feel like you can get more detailed teaching,” Smith said. “That’s what I’ve seen. Those guys work together well. It’s working out right now kind of how I pictured it would.”
★ ★ ★
Kyron Cumby had a big moment in his Illinois debut in the 2019 season opener against Akron, turning his first career reception into a 31-yard gain. The Plano, Texas, native ultimately went the four games and then redshirt route last season.
Cumby’s name, however, keeps coming up when both Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Rod Smith discuss the Illini offense ahead of the 2020 season. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound receiver has made an impression on his teammates, too.
“He’s got a lot of speed,” redshirt junior receiver Donny Navarro said. “He works really hard. He listens really well and is coachable. I know the coaching staff is excited for him. He’s excited for himself. He’s ready to get out and make an impact this year. He’s a good guy to have in the room.”
★ ★ ★
Delano Ware’s shift from safety to linebacker during training camp wasn’t exactly a surprise. Ware flipped back and forth between the two positions in 2019. The move does, however, give the Illini six scholarship linebackers.
It’s a move Lovie Smith sees as more than just providing depth.
“I kind of consider us having four starters really, and we consider him being one of them,” Smith said. Illinois’ starting linebackers are projected to be Jake Hansen, Milo Eifler and Khalan Tolson.
“Early practices and what we’ve done so far, he’s looked really comfortable there and made a lot of plays,” Smith continued. “He’s definitely part of the mix.”