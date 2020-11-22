LINCOLN, Neb. — Forcing five turnovers in three games is far from the worst output a football team’s defense could record.
Of course, coach Lovie Smith‘s Illinois squad isn’t just any football team when it comes to making opposing offenses lose possession. The phrase “Lovie Ball” gained popularity when he led the Chicago Bears for a reason.
So the Illini racking up just five takeaways across losses to Wisconsin, Purdue and Minnesota wasn’t going to cut it as a long-term trend. Smith said as much.
Last week’s win over Rutgers provided something of a breakout, as Illinois intercepted quarterback Noah Vedral three times.
Turns out that was just the appetizer for Saturday’s main course.
Illinois scooped up two fumbles and hauled in three interceptions of Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey during a 41-23 road win. And the Illini didn’t waste any time in forcing a mistake by the redshirt freshman McCaffrey.
Linebacker Tarique Barnes stepped up to pressure a scrambling McCaffrey just behind the line of scrimmage on the Cornhuskers’ first play. An instant before Barnes made contact, McCaffrey heaved a short pass to his left.
It hit the ground incomplete. Except officials ruled it wasn’t a forward pass but instead a lateral. Fellow linebacker Jake Hansen pounced on the loose ball at the Nebraska 21-yard line, and Illinois soon was ahead 7-0.
“It’s a huge momentum change,” said Hansen, who leads the Illini in tackles (44), tackles for loss (61/2), interceptions (two), fumble recoveries (two) and forced fumbles (two, tied with Khalan Tolson).
“The way our defense is set up, I’m just in position to make a lot of plays,” Hansen continued. “It’s just kind of going my way right now, and I’m going to keep doing my thing.”
Illinois’ defense didn’t miss a beat despite Barnes and defensive linemen Johnny Newton and Deon Pate hobbling off the field at different points in the game.
The defense kept Nebraska to just 10 points in the first 38-plus game minutes. When the Cornhuskers generated their second touchdown, midway through the third quarter, the Illini held a comfortable 31-10 advantage.
“Definitely on both sides of the ball, as a whole, probably our best game,” Hansen said. “We did a lot of good things on both sides.”
Like hitting the Cornhuskers. Hard. Repeatedly.
“There was an extra emphasis, for sure,” said Hansen, who added that the prime motivation was hindering McCaffrey’s dangerous mobility. “That showed what we did in practice, and we just kind of let it loose (Saturday).”
★ ★ ★
For the second consecutive game, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley product Bryce Barnes saw action along the Illini’s defensive line.
Barnes came tantalizingly close to sacking McCaffrey in the fourth quarter — something Owen Carney achieved once by himself and another time in tandem with Roderick Perry II.
It would have marked the first collegiate sack for Barnes, a sophomore who shifted from tight end to the defensive line after his freshman season.
“That kid’s been working since the day he got here, wanting to prove himself, and he’s been doing a great job rotating in for us,” Hansen said. “Just puts his nose down and comes to work every single day, which is what you love to see from a walk-on, especially a guy that can be looked at for the scholarship position.”
★ ★ ★
Hansen also recognizes that, even with the Illini riding a wave of positive momentum, their next opponent won’t be easy to handle.
No. 3 Ohio State staved off No. 9 Indiana 42-35 on Saturday and no doubt will come to Champaign as a double-digit favorite — like Nebraska was against Illinois.
“It was a big win for us, don’t get me wrong,” Hansen said. “... But I wouldn’t say we’ve proved a ton yet. We’ve won two Big Ten games. We need to continue to stack and play well.”
★ ★ ★
Playing well is something sophomore running back Chase Brown has become accustomed to in recent games.
Building from a 131-yard rushing performance against Rutgers, Brown delivered 110 more yards on 26 carries in Lincoln. And the Western Michigan transfer scored his first two touchdowns of his college career.
“I just knew I wanted to make an impact here,” Brown said. “The past few games, I’ve been able to show that I can run hard and make some plays for the team.”
Similar to Brown, Mike Epstein put together his second 100-yard rushing game of the season for Illinois. Epstein racked up 110 yards and a score Saturday after generating 108 yards in the 41-14 home loss to Minnesota on Nov. 7.
“Over the past year I’ve known Mike, we’ve gotten close,” Brown said. “He’s just somebody I’ve been able to connect with right off the bat. ... He’s a great guy. I love working with him.”
★ ★ ★
An obvious favorite moment for many watching Saturday’s game transpired on Illinois’ first drive in the third quarter.
Punter Blake Hayes prepared to boot the ball back to Nebraska after the Illini’s first drive of the second half stalled at its own 31-yard line. Hayes hung on to the ball longer than he normally might, similar to what he did at Rutgers. His next actions differed, however, from those he opted for in New Jersey.
Hayes surveyed the field ahead of him. Only one Nebraska player was nearby and two Illini blockers were in front.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound senior out of Melbourne, Australia, then executed the definitive “it doesn’t have to be pretty if it works” type of play.
“It’s a bit of a blur, to be honest with you,” Hayes said. “Started running one way and then ran to the left, and then I actually thought about punting it. That’s why I took that little juke step with no one around me.
“Then I realized I was past the line of scrimmage, and then just tried to find the down marker and head for the sideline.”
Hayes picked up the first down and was credited with a 14-yard gain. James McCourt ended the drive with a 24-yard field goal to give the Illini a 31-10 lead.