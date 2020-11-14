Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain likely...possibly heavy early. Becoming windy late. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely...possibly heavy early. Becoming windy late. Low 41F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.