PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Winning football games makes it significantly easier for teammates to show appreciation for one another.
Take Illinois senior cornerback Nate Hobbs and redshirt freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams, for example.
Sure, they may have had kind words about each other on Saturday if the Illini had lost at Rutgers. But more discussions would ensue about mistakes and how to correct them in that scenario.
Instead, the two heaped praise upon one another for their roles in a 23-20 victory over the host Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Hobbs gave big-time props to Williams, who excelled in his first collegiate start to the tune of 296 all-purpose yards and a rushing touchdown.
“Us defensive players, we were cheering him on the whole time,” Hobbs said. “He put the team on his back and just went to work. And I just saw attitude out of our quarterback that I really want, and he showed that no matter what, he’s going to keep battling. I love that.”
Hobbs was especially thankful for Williams’ part in helping the Illini convert 8 of 17 third downs. Though a shade under 50 percent, it was how Illinois moved the chains on some occasions that impressed Hobbs.
“A lot of third-and-longs third-and-mediums, (we’re) preparing to go back on the field,” Hobbs said. “And he went back out there and got that third-down conversion a lot of times. He helped the defense out a lot.”
Williams was fairly soft-spoken about his own play Saturday despite establishing a new Illinois quarterback single-game rushing record with 192 yards.
His assessment of the Illinois defense wasn’t as reserved.
“Honestly, the defense, they almost basically won us the game,” Williams said. “Those three turnovers were big and in crucial moments. They make the offense’s job easier when they do that.”
Second-half interceptions by Hobbs, Jake Hansen and Devon Witherspoon led to a pair of field goals, including James McCourt‘s 47-yard game-winner.
“When they get a turnover, we’ve got to get a first down. That’s the biggest thing,” Williams said. “And that first down will lead into another first down, but that first down after a turnover is very crucial.”
★ ★ ★
Hobbs missed the Illini’s 41-14 home loss to Minnesota last Saturday because of a shoulder injury. He showed no ill effects in his return, tying for second among Illini defenders with eight tackles and breaking up a pass in addition to his interception.
“It was super tough watching all my teammates and all my guys I practice with every day and go hard with every day,” Hobbs said, “having to sit on the sideline and not being able to do anything. I was so glad this week I got cleared and got to go ahead and play.”
Hobbs said he actually thought he’d have an interception opportunity on Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral when reading the situation prior to the snap with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But Vedral threw behind his intended target, with the ball going into the air.
“It was like time froze,” Hobbs said. “Somebody had to get it. It was going to be me.”
Hobbs noted the effort from Hansen at outside linebacker. Hansen led Illinois with 15 tackles and contributed the Illini’s lone sack of the afternoon.
“Jake, he’s a real guy. To me, he’s one of the best in the conference,” Hobbs said. “He can play whatever position of linebacker you need him to. ... He’s good in pass coverage. He’s good at stopping the run. He can be physical, finesse. I think he can do it all.”
Illinois coach Lovie Smith seems to agree, considering he shifted Hansen from inside linebacker to outside linebacker ahead of Saturday’s game. Smith said the move also was based upon getting Tarique Barnes (seven tackles) more repetitions.
“Jake felt right at home (outside), which is a little bit like riding a bike,” Smith said. “He’s played on the outside quite a bit. I know we needed all those big plays he made (Saturday), and he made quite a few — which he should. He’s a good player.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ offensive line briefly returned to full strength Saturday when starting center Doug Kramer re-entered the fold after his two-week COVID-19 contact-tracing absence.
That good health lasted less than one drive. Right tackle Alex Palczewski, who started his 40th consecutive game on Saturday, went down clutching his right knee while executing a first-quarter block. The senior later was seen on the sideline using crutches.
In came Danville product Julian Pearl, a sophomore who played in three games as a backup last season. After a couple of early penalties, Pearl settled in and earned plaudits from Smith.
“Losing Alex there hurt us,” Smith said, “but I thought Julian Pearl really stepped up.”
Also seeing action versus the Scarlet Knights was Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate Bryce Barnes. The sophomore has been a special-teams presence throughout his Illini career, but he logged snaps on the defensive line Saturday.
★ ★ ★
McCourt may be sought out by some of his Illinois teammates for future lottery numbers after what happened this week.
The senior kicker keeps a log of practice notes and observations. One of his inclusions in the journal leading up to Saturday’s game was more of a prophecy.
“I wrote in my notebook this week that I felt a game-winner was going to come this week for some reason,” said McCourt, whose 47-yarder against the Scarlet Knights made him the fourth Illini to boot a pair of final-minute, game-winning kicks. The other, of course, came last season versus Wisconsin. “I showed the guys, and they were like, ‘No way.’ It manifested.”
McCourt has experienced multiple exciting moments during his Illinois career, those two critical field goals among them. He savors those, but he’s looking forward to enjoying even more. Especially after missing games against Purdue and Minnesota earlier this season when he had to sit out because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
“It makes you realize how easily this game can be taken away from you,” McCourt said, “and it made me appreciate the times that I have on the field with the coaches and my teammates a lot more.”
COLIN LIKAS