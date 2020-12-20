COLLEGE STATION, Pa. — Rod Smith‘s first game as a college football head coach resulted in some exciting and fun moments.
But the acting leader’s short-handed Illinois squad ultimately suffered a season-ending 56-21 loss at Penn State on Saturday night in a Big Ten Champions Week matchup.
From that perspective, it wasn’t the most enjoyable game of Smith’s life. But he still found some positives in the experience after a six-day stretch filled with wide-ranging emotions.
Emotions brought on by last Sunday’s firing of Lovie Smith, as well as Saturday morning’s hiring of Bret Bielema to take over the Illini (2-6).
“It was definitely a unique experience. It was fun,” said Rod Smith, who was Lovie Smith’s offensive coordinator for three seasons. “All the prep and all the work and everything, the organization prior up to the game, was definitely different than what it has been in the past for me.”
Rod Smith began the week by saying he and the remaining Illinois staff members would try to inject fun into the Illini’s preparation for the Nittany Lions. That showed in Illinois’ first offensive play, when Brandon Peters tossed a backward pass to Isaiah Williams, who then flicked a 33-yard completion to Chase Brown.
“We talked as a staff about dialing up some of our gadget plays, and that was one of them,” Smith said. “As a staff, we talked and they all wanted it to be the first play of the game. And then we asked the kids, and they wanted to do the same thing. Just trying to have a little fun of it.”
Smith knew several hours in advance of his head-coaching debut that Bielema would be present at Beaver Stadium to observe the Illini. His offense responded with 21 first-quarter points before falling dormant.
“Anytime you’re a player or a coach and you have an opportunity to go out and play or coach a football game, you’re always being evaluated,” Smith said. “That’s what we told our kids: ‘You have eyes on you all the time,’ whether it be this staff or a new staff coming in.”
Smith remained diplomatic after Saturday’s loss about “the dynamics of this profession,” understanding it may have been his last time coaching on the Illinois staff.
“We just prepare for the next day, whatever that holds,” Smith said, “and we’ll accept whatever news it is — whether it’s you’ll continue to be a part (of the program) or your services are no longer needed.”
★ ★ ★
Rod Smith had coached against Bielema when he Michigan’s quarterbacks coach from 2008 through 2010, while Bielema was the Wisconsin coach.
“He was always a very good coach. His teams are always well-disciplined, played hard,” Smith said. “Wish him nothing but the best.”
Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen also had positive comments about Whitman’s second Illini football coaching hire.
“He’s done a great job at different programs. Wisconsin’s obviously the one everyone wants to talk about,” Hansen said. “But I think even at Arkansas (from 2013 through 2017), he didn’t get a fair shake. I think he can do big things for us, and I think he’s going to install some big-time grit here.”
Hansen has an extra year of eligibility, courtesy the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, if he chooses to use it. He had nine tackles and 11/2 sacks against the Nittany Lions and said after Saturday night’s game he hasn’t decided if he’ll return for another season at Illinois.
“I want to hear what Coach Bielema has to say,” Hansen said. “Do a little bit of my own research and take the time to really consider it and reflect on this year.”
★ ★ ★
Williams primarily played quarterback for Illinois on Saturday, compiling his second 100-yard rushing game as an Illini with 102 yards in addition to throwing for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
The redshirt freshman said playing without Lovie Smith was a “tough” experience.
“But we just said, ‘This our brotherhood,’” Williams said. “We’re going to play for each other. And the coaches had our back. They didn’t have to do what they did. ... They could’ve been using this week to go find different job opportunities, but instead they stuck with us and grinded it out.”
★ ★ ★
Both Rod Smith and Williams used the term “job interview” to describe what Saturday was like with Bielema at Beaver Stadium.
“It was tough,” Williams said. “He was here watching us play, so we wanted to make a good first impression. But it didn’t really bother me or the guys.”
Did the fact that Williams, in a sense, was interviewing for his role on Bielema’s first-ever Illini team add anything extra?
“I just love football,” Williams said. “It was just another football game, another chance to play the game I love. It really wasn’t no difference.”
COLIN LIKAS