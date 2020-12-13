EVANSTON — On the heels of a 28-10 loss to No. 15 Northwestern on Saturday afternoon, Illinois football is still waiting to find out who it might face next weekend as part of the Big Ten Champions Week.
Even without knowing who the opposing team his program would face yet, Illinois coach Lovie Smith was looking forward to turning his attention ahead after a disappointing performance against the Wildcats.
“We’ve had some signs where we can be a good football team,” Smith said. “We saw signs (Saturday). But (we’ve) got a chance to finish a lot better. As we’re talking about the disappointment now, it’d be a pretty big step for us to finish it off the right way.”
The Illini returned to the bowl game scene last season after a five-year absence. Even with 2020 bowl qualification requirements removed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on scheduling, it’s difficult to see Illinois earning a bowl bid with its current 2-5 record.
So this rare miniature Big Ten postseason, beyond the championship game matchup between Northwestern and No. 3 Ohio State, is one the Illini value.
“Usually, end of regular season, we’re not given this champions week and this crossover game,” Illinois running back Chase Brown said. “But we just need to find motivation in this opportunity that we have going and then make the most of it.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois’ defensive depth was severely tested at Ryan Field on Saturday when safety Tony Adams (positive COVID-19 test), cornerback Nate Hobbs (contact tracing), linemen Jamal Woods and Roderick Perry II, linebacker Khalan Tolson and safety Sydney Brown missed the game. The final four on that list sat out for reasons not related to COVID-19.
Linebacker Tarique Barnes previously was announced out for the season as well.
Linebacker Michael Marchese and safety Quan Martin made their first starts of the season, while defensive tackles Bryce Barnes (a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley product) and Calvin Avery and cornerback Marquez Beason all made their first collegiate starts. Martin led the Illini in tackles with 12 and forced a first-quarter fumble that was picked up by cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
“We always prepare like we’re going to start,” Martin said. “With the COVID cases, you never know what’s going to happen. You never know who’s going to test positive. So it’s really just next man up.”
Martin also was flagged in the second quarter’s final minute for a questionable pass interference call against Wildcats tight end John Raine, setting up a Cam Porter 2-yard rushing touchdown on the next play.
It was far from the only such miscue committed by a relatively inexperienced Illinois defense. Avery took a 15-yard personal foul for pulling players off the pile of the aforementioned fumble, Beason was called for a late hit on Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey and safety Derrick Smith was ejected for targeting in the second quarter.
“Everything that happens to you, good and bad, is a teachable moment, and that’ll be the case especially with young players,” Lovie Smith said. “The ones that affected us negatively, of course, the targeting, those are things that you can control. Especially with our depth in the back end, we couldn’t afford to lose another guy back there and we did. I think guys see the effect something like that can have on a football team.”
★ ★ ★
Illinois entered Saturday’s game relatively healthy on the offensive side of the ball, excluding offensive lineman Alex Palczewski undergoing ACL surgery earlier in the week. Receivers Kyron Cumby and Trevon Sidney remained out, but the Illini lost an even bigger piece of their offense at halftime.
Starting center Doug Kramer came up hobbling after blocking for a Brown rush attempt during the first quarter. Kramer remained on the field for all of Illinois’ first-half series, limping back to the huddle the entire time.
Kendrick Green moved from left guard to center to start the second half, while Alex Pihlstrom took Green’s usual spot.
It’s an alignment the Illini used while Kramer was out earlier this season because of contact tracing.
“Kramer, he’s a soldier, man,” Brown said. “He’s pushing through an injury the whole first half, and I commend him for doing that. ... But, obviously, when you lose the heart and soul of the O-line, the guy that makes all the calls, that is challenging.”
★ ★ ★
Brown and Mike Epstein, the latter fresh off missing last week’s loss to Iowa for an undisclosed reason, experienced some positive movement in Saturday’s first 30 minutes despite Illinois being stuck at three points.
The two combined for 92 rushing yards — 66 of those coming from Brown — as Illinois turned to its ground attack even more than usual while cold, rainy conditions plagued the game.
The Illini ultimately finished with 155 rushing yards, with 20 of those yards delivered by Blake Hayes on a successful fake punt.
“We were moving it a little bit, (but) you’ve got to be able to score to keep the momentum going,” Smith said. “We know we had our moments of play here or there. Couldn’t sustain those drives.”
Brown said he didn’t see an issue with Illinois’ run efforts during the occasionally productive first half, adding that “we were pushing the sticks down the field.”
He did notice the Illini struggling to hang on to the football. Tight end Daniel Barker committed a third-quarter pass drop, and it’s the only recognized Illinois drop for the game. But there were other points Saturday in which different Illini had the ball hit their hands and fall to the turf.
“There were a few opportunities there that could’ve kept drives going where we missed the catch,” Brown said. “Unfortunately it was raining (Saturday), but I commend them for attempting. But we need to catch the ball better, keep the drives moving.”
Brown doesn’t feel there’s been a decline in effort among the Illinois athletes despite their under-.500 record, but he also realizes “COVID exhaustion” can be a legitimate issue this far into both the season and pandemic.
“This is what we get to do. It’s not what we’ve got to do. We’re blessed with the opportunity to play college football,” Brown said, “and on a weekly basis we need to keep the effort there because this is what we all want to do. This is what we come together to do on the weekends, and we want to win games.”
COLIN LIKAS