CHAMPAIGN — The bastions of a typical homecoming and senior day football game largely didn’t exist Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
No raucous and appreciative fan base filling the venerable venue. No family members joining upperclassmen on the field for a lengthy ceremony.
That didn’t mean the Illini couldn’t find a way to show their elder statesmen some respect.
About a half hour before kickoff between Illinois and No. 24 Iowa, 33 players lined up side by side on Zuppke Field, facing the press box. The remaining team members lined up similarly several feet behind them.
Illinois coach Lovie Smith walked down the front line, offering each player a handshake and a photo opportunity. Throughout the afternoon and early evening, videos played in which those seniors’ family members shared heartfelt thoughts.
And that was that. A relatively subdued event, partially because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and partially because some of those players might return next season since the NCAA is permitting an extra year of eligibility in response to the pandemic.
“It’s hard to give justice to what they’ve done for our program,” Smith said. “I’m thankful to have been around them. They’ve done an awful lot to help us change how people look at Illinois football.”
★ ★ ★
Among those in that senior line was running back Mike Epstein. He donned his Gray Ghost jersey, but also wore a jacket and sweatpants.
Epstein, a redshirt junior, was held from Saturday’s game for unspecified reasons. It’s the 25th game Epstein has missed in his Illini career, though Smith did say after Saturday’s 35-21 loss to the Hawkeyes that Esptein will be available for next Saturday’s game at Northwestern.
Chase Brown served as the primary back, producing 83 yards on 18 carries, while freshman Reggie Love III contributed six carries for 13 yards in his first meaningful action at Illinois.
Quarterbacks Brandon Peters and Isaiah Williams combined for 55 rushing yards on 13 carries, but all 38 of Williams’ yards came in the fourth quarter.
Illinois center Doug Kramer is part of an offensive line that allowed Illinois’ rushing attack to pile up 338 and 285 yards in wins at Rutgers and Nebraska, respectively.
“It hurts whenever you have a guy like that out because he is a great running back, and he’s one of our good teammates and he’s going to fight every single play,” Kramer said. “But that’s something this year that we’ve shown that we can do is next man up … especially with the offense, with a lot of guys getting quarantined (after Peters and Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season).”
★ ★ ★
Brown led the team in carries entering Saturday’s action and further cemented that status with Epstein sidelined.
And Brown spoke like a team leader after the loss, which ended a two-game win streak.
“I see a good football team on a week-to-week basis,” the redshirt sophomore said. “I never thought that Iowa was going to beat us like that. I think we had a mindset going in that we were going to beat them.”
The Hawkeyes instead extended their win streak to seven in the series. Illinois hasn’t defeated Iowa since a 27-24 win at Memorial Stadium in 2008. Brown and his teammates felt they were on their way to changing that piece of history when they pulled ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter. Brown played a big role in that, touching the ball four times on the Illini’s first scoring drive and throwing a key block on a 13-yard rush by Peters during the same possession.
“Words can’t describe how I was feeling. I was so happy,” Brown said. “We were playing great football, and that’s what you guys want to see, that’s what the fans want to see, that’s what we want to see and that’s what we put work into every single week.
“But when you’re up 14-zip, we’ve got to use that momentum to our advantage. … We’ve just got to come back from this. It’s tough. We want to win. We want to be great.”
★ ★ ★
Williams was involved in some of the Illini’s first-quarter plays, but his role changed in Illinois’ penultimate drive.
Iowa had taken a 28-14 lead with more than 12 minutes to play when Smith turned to Williams and gave Peters the rest of the evening off.
The redshirt freshman took the Illini from their own 25-yard line to the Hawkeyes’ 12 before a turnover on downs. He received a bit of redemption by orchestrating a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive later in the fourth quarter.
That possession ended with Williams throwing his first touchdown pass at Illinois. It went to redshirt sophomore Carlos Sandy and served as Sandy’s first touchdown catch with the Illini.
Smith said he and offensive coordinator Rod Smith didn’t consider using Williams in this role sooner, adding they would have done so if that was the case.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of energy for either phase (of the ball),” Lovie Smith said. “When you do something, new guy comes in — especially at that position, you can get that. The plan was to play him a little bit. ... That’s normally what happens when you’re not really moving the ball.”
★ ★ ★
An interesting sight greeted those watching the early stages of Saturday’s game: kicker Caleb Griffin being sent deep to return punts.
Neither James Frenchie Jr. nor Kyron Cumby was available, so Griffin was the next man up. The Danville product returned one punt for 4 yards and fair-caught three others.
“He was the best option we had,” Smith said of the 6-foot-3, 215-pound sophomore. “Caleb Griffin can catch the ball as well as anybody. ... When you get to your third guy, you want somebody that can catch the ball and feel comfortable with him doing it.”
★ ★ ★
Speaking of different special teams sights, Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller recently made history as the Commodores’ kicker.
She performed the second-half kickoff for the team’s Nov. 28 game against Missouri, making her the first woman to play for Vanderbilt or any Power 5 program.
Fuller was penciled in as a starter for the Commodores’ scheduled Saturday game ith Georgia, but that game didn’t occur because of COVID-19 issues.
“I have four granddaughters, and they’re all athletes. I think it’s great for them to see,” Lovie Smith said. “It’s good for them to see someone that looks like them out there playing football, in what has been a male-dominated sport.”