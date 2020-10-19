Preseason MVP:
Brandon Peters, quarterback
It’s pretty simple. When the Michigan transfer played last season, Illinois was better. A lot better.
The two games he missed because of injury, against Michigan and Northwestern, Illinois wasn’t competitive for long stretches of both games. Both of which ended up as losses.
To his credit, the returning starter wasn’t satisfied with his success last season, which included 1,884 passing yards and 18 TDs. He used the unexpected downtime caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to reshape his body, adding size and muscle to his 6-foot-5 frame.
The Illinois coaches talk about Peters’ ability to make all the throws. It should be easier for him this season.
Mostly quiet when in front of the media, Peters has won over his teammates with his work ethic. He is more of a leader by example, which works well with a team full of experienced players. If Peters makes the jumps offensive coordinator Rod Smith expects, he could have one of the best years for an Illini quarterback in recent memory.
Mr. Reliable:
Doug Kramer, center
On Wednesday, the fourth-year starter was named to the Rimington Award Watch List, which goes to the nation’s top center.
He is the leader of a talented, experienced group of linemen, with four starters back for the second consecutive season.
Kramer missed the Redbox Bowl with an injury and it hurt the team’s offense in a 35-20 loss to Cal.
He is healthy now and showed off his strength during the offseason by pushing his black pickup truck down the street. He also tossed beer kegs in the front yard of his Hinsdale home.
Impressive stuff. His work ethic and dedication should keep Kramer among the most important Illini this season.
Breakout player:
Luke Ford, tight end
With returning starter Daniel Barker, the Illinois tight ends hope to make life miserable for Big Ten defenses.
Ford’s story has been well told. He starred at Carterville and became a national-level recruit. After a year at Georgia, he decided to return to Illinois. Ford was forced to sit out the 2019 season as a transfer, but used the time to better learn Rod Smith’s offense.
He doesn’t need to be the next Rob Gronkowski or Travis Kelce. Just a reliable pass catcher and dedicated blocker is more than sufficient.
Needs to step up:
Mike Epstein, running back
Injuries have been the issue for the Floridian, who suffered a knee injury in the 2019 opener against Akron and rehabbed the rest of the season. In 2018, he missed the final five games, and in 2017, he missed the final seven, with foot injuries derailing his first two seasons.
When healthy, Epstein is an effective runner, receiver and blocker.
He has rushed for 802 yards during his Illini career, averaging a stellar 6.4 yards per carry.
Other options at tailback are there, notably Jakari Norwood and Chase Brown. But their on-field time has been limited. Epstein has performed at a high level and will need to do so throughout the 2020 season.
Numbers game: 39
That’s how many sacks the Illini allowed in 2019, which ranked 13th in the Big Ten and among the worst nationally. Illinois gave up a Big Ten-worst 288 yards on sacks.
With such a veteran offensive line, those numbers need to drop dramatically in 2020.
They said it
“I definitely feel that everyone is capable. Who do I feel right now has been extremely consistent? Donny Navarro. Donny Navarro is one of my favorite receivers I’ve seen. I just like the way he approaches the game. I love when people take what they do seriously. He takes it so seriously coming off the heels of him getting a scholarship after him having a huge touchdown against Wisconsin. How he’s used that momentum to secure a spot. It’s extremely inspirational. If you go to his room, there’s this huge whiteboard that is extremely detailed with what things he is working on. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”
— Josh Imatorbhebhe, senior receiver on his position group
Bob Asmussen